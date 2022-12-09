With construction rolling along and the hiring of staff nearly compete, Michigan beer bar HopCat is readying to open its new Royal Oak location as early as next month. The new location, the eighth in Michigan and 10th overall, is at 430 S. Main in downtown Royal Oak, a few blocks from its original location on Fifth Avenue, which was one of the top-performing restaurants within the brand. That three-level restaurant closed during the pandemic after three years of business and never reopened, citing landlord issues.

