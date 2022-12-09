Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
Detroit News
State police probe Tuesday shooting on I-696 in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills ― Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday on Interstate 696 at Farmington Road. Troopers received a call about the incident at about 8 p.m., officials said Wednesday. The caller told police that a red Chevrolet Equinox and a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup were involved....
Detroit News
MSP find body struck on I-94 in Van Buren Township
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Van Buren Township. The agency said its Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. "of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash" on westbound I-94 near Haggerty.
Detroit News
Police investigate fatal shooting at Highland Park auto supplier plant
One person is dead Wednesday after a shooting at a Highland Park automotive parts factory that may have been related to a fight between two co-workers. The shooting at the Forvia plant on Oakland Park Boulevard south of the Davison Freeway happened after a fight inside the plant spilled outside, WJBK-TV (Channel 2) reported early Wednesday.
Detroit News
4 sought in shooting on Detroit's westside
Detroit police are working to find four people in connection with a shooting this week on the city's west side. One person in the group argued with a man in his 20s around 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 22000 block of W. Seven Mile, investigators said in a statement. He...
Detroit News
1 dead, 3 hurt in Detroit shooting, stabbing
Detroit police are investigating separate shooting and stabbing incidents Tuesday night that left one person dead and three others injured. Officers were called to Rutherford near Curtis on the city's west side around 7:08 p.m. on a report of gunfire, Detroit police Sgt. Jordan Hall said. They found three people...
Detroit News
Celebrity jeweler's shooting death stirs murder-for-hire charges, conflict claims
Three years after Southfield attorney Marco Bisbikis met Daniel Hutchinson, the Oak Park celebrity jeweler was gunned down in a parking lot in what prosecutors allege was a murder-for-hire scheme ordered by the lawyer. Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" by his celebrity clients, was fatally shot in his SUV on June...
Detroit News
Man pleads guilty after being linked to gun used to kill Detroit police officer
A Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleaded guilty Monday and faces up to two years in federal prison. Sheldon Avery Thomas pleaded guilty to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm that friend Ehmani Davis used to shoot and kill Courts, 40, during an ambush July 6 outside the shuttered Desire Unisex Salon on Joy Road near Marlowe on Detroit's west side.
Detroit News
2 sought in fatal shooting near Detroit bar
Detroit police are working to find a suspect and a person of interest in a fatal shooting last month near a Midtown business. The suspect fired shots outside the 3rd Street Bar, in the 4600 block of Third, around 1:38 a.m. Nov. 19, authorities said in a statement. A 34-year-old...
Detroit News
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
Detroit News
Detroit mayor, police chief outline towing overhaul changes
Detroit — Auto theft victims in Detroit who can prove hardship will have their storage fees waived as part of an overhaul of the city's long-troubled police towing system, Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James White announced Tuesday. All stolen vehicles will be towed to city-owned impound lots,...
Detroit News
Whitmer appoints Shawn Jacque as Detroit 36th District Court judge
Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed the current general counsel for Detroit's 36th District Court to be a judge in the same court. Shawn Jacque has been with the 36th District Court since 2020, where he manages legal affairs of the court and serves as the legal advisor to the chief judge and various departments, according to a news release from Whitmer's office.
Detroit News
In 'emergency' vote, Detroit City Council approves police towing contracts
Detroit — During an emergency meeting Monday, the Detroit City Council unanimously approved contracts for seven police-authorized towing companies amid accusations that the issue is being rushed and that one tower is being unfairly cut out of the process. Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett told the City Council on...
Detroit News
Forvia cuts metals department in Highland Park, lays off 268
Automotive supplier Forvia is closing its metals department in Highland Park and laying off 268 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification to the state. The company is moving the production to another facility, which wasn't identified in a statement from spokeswoman Misty Matthews. Waymon Halty, vice president...
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Detroit News
A peek inside new HopCat, returning to Royal Oak Jan. 23
With construction rolling along and the hiring of staff nearly compete, Michigan beer bar HopCat is readying to open its new Royal Oak location as early as next month. The new location, the eighth in Michigan and 10th overall, is at 430 S. Main in downtown Royal Oak, a few blocks from its original location on Fifth Avenue, which was one of the top-performing restaurants within the brand. That three-level restaurant closed during the pandemic after three years of business and never reopened, citing landlord issues.
Detroit News
Lotto ticket worth $3.73M sold Saturday in Oakland Co.
The winning ticket for Saturday's $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot was sold in Oakland County, officials said. The sole ticket that matched the game's winning numbers — 04-07-08-18-25-35 — was purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston, they said. The winner should call...
Detroit News
SZA announces biggest Detroit concert to date as part of 'SOS' tour
SZA is set to perform her biggest Detroit concert to date as the "SOS" hitmaker will take the stage at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24, promoters announced Tuesday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels and on SZA's website. The Detroit concert...
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top boy basketball teams: Experienced Brother Rice should be tough to beat
Birmingham Brother Rice has the experience and talent to be the next Catholic League team to win a state championship, trying to join U-D Jesuit (2016, Class A) and Warren De La Salle (2022, Division 1). Several players have been teammates since their freshman season at Brother Rice, and this...
Detroit News
King's Tyrone Spencer says he'd be interested in being Wayne State's next football coach
If Wayne State University administrators gave Tyrone Spencer a call, he certainly would pick up and be interested in talking about the head-coaching job for the Warriors’ football program. After all, Spencer played cornerback for Paul Winters at Wayne State, then was a grad assistant under him before moving...
Comments / 0