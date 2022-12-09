Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
WWLP 22News
Clarity II Laser Hair Removal with Bella MedSpa
(MASS APPEAL) – Bella MedSpa’s Clarity II Laser Hair Removal is the fastest hair removal system available, helping to reduce unwanted hair in less time with fewer treatments. Bella MedSpa’s Practice Consultant and Director of Training, Kelly Ivy Subok, joins us to share all the details. Bella...
Six-bedroom home sells in Feeding Hills for $450,000
Karita Dossantos bought the property at 34 Wilbert Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Marquis Ft Dorothy on Nov. 16, 2022. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $126. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Springfield fire displaces 1, damages home in Forest Park neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD – A fast-moving fire displaced one person and heavily damaged a home in the Forest Park neighborhood Tuesday. No one was injured in the fire in a two-story home at 177 Leyfred Terrace, said Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. and burned...
Westfield Food Pantry facing bare shelves this season as prices remain high
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Food Pantry is facing a shortage of food this holiday season as inflation and food prices make it more and more difficult for people to donate and for the pantry to stock its shelves. “Our shelves are emptier than we have ever seen,” the pantry...
Single-family residence in Ludlow sells for $435,000
John Reilly acquired the property at 62 Isabel Lane, Ludlow, from Xiaoli Li on Nov. 17, 2022, for $435,000 which represents a price per square foot of $142. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 1.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:
hopkintonindependent.com
Dynasty coming to an end with restaurant closing Jan. 21
The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30 years of serving local residents Chinese and Japanese food, the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant and Lounge will close on Jan. 21. “We are getting older, our lease is expiring and the pandemic changed a lot of...
WWLP 22News
Chicopee’s Faith United Methodist Church overjoyed at being a Toys for Tots partner
(Mass Appeal) – The Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee is a partner with the Marine Corps on their annual Toys for Tots drive and this year that partnership seems to be more meaningful than ever. Laurie McCarron from Faith United Methodist Church joins me now.
Kittens found in abandoned couch adopted before the holidays
Two Southbridge kittens were rescued from an abandoned couch just days after they were born.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,286-square-foot home on Oakes Street in Millbury that sold for $375,000.
City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department hosting an aquatic fitness program
Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be hosting an aquatic fitness progrma called O2H, for those who are overweight or obese. This program offers a safe, supportive, and effective way for those individuals to being to develop a healthier lifestyle in a protected environment withother people who are also overweight.
Sale closed in Longmeadow: $750,000 for a five-bedroom home
Lian Bai and Wei Chen acquired the property at 86 Greenmeadow Drive, Longmeadow, from Baiqing Li and Mei Han on Nov. 15, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $229 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Could a Cryptic Message From Ames Mean the Store Is Returning to SouthCoast?
A cryptic message appeared on the Ames Department Stores website last week:. “Ames Department Stores Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”. That's right, Ames, the store that disappeared from the American retail landscape years ago.
Emergency crews walk to crash in Orange due to ice
Crews are walking to the scene of an accident in Orange Sunday without their cars due to the icy conditions.
Worcester church to host emergency shelter; city says it will address neighbors' concerns
WORCESTER — Blessed Sacrament Church's Phelan Center on Pleasant Street is set to serve as an emergency winter shelter for the homeless population, and the city said it will work with neighbors to maintain quality of life after hearing complaints at a Sunday meeting. The church at 551 Pleasant...
Turnto10.com
MSPCA shelter officials offer discounted adoption fees after large puppy surrender
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem are offering a discounted adoption campaign for adult dogs through this month since the MSPCA took in sixteen American Bully dogs last Friday. Throughout the month of December, dogs one year and older will be available for $100 during the "Home...
Single family residence sells in Westfield for $469,500
Ivan Curdov acquired the property at 35 Furrowtown Road, Westfield, from Joshua A Purinton and Lauren D Purinton on Nov. 16, 2022. The $469,500 purchase price works out to $188 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
