NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch France Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinal
Two historic achievements are on the line on Wednesday. When France and Morocco battle it out on the pitch in the second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the stakes will be instrumental for both teams. Not just the obvious of making it to the last game,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Parliament Removes Eva Kaili as Vice-President After Qatar Corruption Allegations
Eva Kaili, from Greece, has served as a member of the European Parliament since 2014. The decision to remove her title and position in Brussels comes after Belgian authorities arrested her on Sunday. The Belgian prosecutors' office said in a statement Monday that it has been working for more than...
