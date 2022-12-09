Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Wednesday Addams With Latest IG Post

The reality star has clearly been watching the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega.

Kendall Jenner. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Netflix’s Wednesday has overtaken Stranger Things Season 4 as the English-language series with the most watches in its debut week. Clearly, the Addams Family spinoff show led by Jenna Ortega is on Kendall Jenner’s radar.

The Kardashians star proved it with her most recent Wednesday-inspired IG post. Jenner wore a black-and-white striped Kita sweater ($408) from @khaite_ny , paired with black leggings and the Kendall 90 pump ($795) pointed-toe heels from @YSL . Jenner accessorized with a single bracelet, a few mini hoop earrings and black round sunglasses ($360) from @loewe .

She shared a series of black and white photos of herself sitting on a chair and posing for photographer Tyrell Hampton on the social media platform where she has 265 million followers.

“🐜,” Jenner captioned the photos, tagging @fwrd , her creative director.

Fans were quick to leave spooky emojis and write “Wednesday” in Jenner’s comment section.

The 27-year old’s hair was left straight by hairstylist Jen Atkin and her fresh glam was done by makeup artist Mary Phillips .

Jenner also tagged her stylist Dani Michelle, who left a comment on the Dec. 5 post: “oui ouiiiiiiiii.”

Earlier this year, the 818 founder dressed up as Toy Story cowgirl character Jessie with Michelle’s creative help .

Big sis Khloe Kardashian chimed in to the comments of Jenner’s Halloween post to write, “Sexiest Jessie I’ve ever met,” while singer Charlotte Lawrence piped in, “cutest lil jessie doll,” and Justine Skye said, “Cuuuuutieeeee.”

