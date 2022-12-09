Deputies searching for Pembroke armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) is investigating an armed robbery in Pembroke on Friday morning.

Deputies say, around 10:30 a.m., a call went out for an armed robbery at the Chevron on North Main Street by two suspects. Pembroke police responded and asked for assistance from the BCSO. Deputies responded and deployed K9 Vasko.

Law enforcement was able to locate one suspect and arrest him at 11:40 a.m., however they are still attempting to identify and locate the second suspect.

Deputies say there is no threat to public safety at this time.