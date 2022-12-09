ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, GA

Deputies searching for Pembroke armed robbery suspect

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZGSY_0jdKxEvS00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) is investigating an armed robbery in Pembroke on Friday morning.

Deputies say, around 10:30 a.m., a call went out for an armed robbery at the Chevron on North Main Street by two suspects. Pembroke police responded and asked for assistance from the BCSO. Deputies responded and deployed K9 Vasko.

Law enforcement was able to locate one suspect and arrest him at 11:40 a.m., however they are still attempting to identify and locate the second suspect.

Deputies say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police investigating shooting off Northwood Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late this evening. According to police, officers responded to the scene at the 12400 block of Northwood Road. An adult male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police searching for suspect after domestic-related incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect following a domestic-related altercation on Shawnee Street on Dec. 11. Michael Damar Williams, 31, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Shawnee...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

SPD seeks to ID credit card fraud suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people accused of using a stolen credit card. Two male suspects and one female suspect were captured by surveillance footage. The incident resulted in the use of stolen credit cards for more than $2,000 in purchases.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man barricades himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, SWAT teams, and Savannah Police are at a Chatham County home where a man has barricaded himself inside. According to police, the Behavioral Health call dispatched at 1:30 p.m. They say the incident got hostile and the man barricaded himself...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in. Savannah Police detectives are investigating a December 11 homicide on Gateway Boulevard West. According to police, officers responded to the first block of Gateway Boulevard West around 10:30 p.m. for a disorderly person. Upon arrival,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
WSAV-TV

Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday

The victim of the shooting on Fort Stewart on Monday was identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman. Hilman was from Plum, Pennsylvania and was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021. Fort Stewart identifies soldier shot dead on Monday. The victim of the...
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Fort Stewart shooting

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The soldier shot at Fort Stewart Monday morning has died. Fort Stewart officials say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community. A spokesperson for Fort Stewart says the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Monday beyond this gate at...
FORT STEWART, GA
WJCL

Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person injured after shooting on E. 31st Lane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 31st Lane Sunday. According to Savannah police, a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County high-speed chase ends in drug bust

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase through two counties led police to a major drug bust Sunday evening. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding when the car took off heading south on I-95 through Liberty County into Mcintosh county. The driver reached speeds of […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy