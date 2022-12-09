ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

10 trendy purses to shop this winter from Kate Spade New York, Simon Miller and more

By Chris Panella, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwnS7_0jdKxD2j00
These are the trendiest purses to shop for winter 2022 and 2023. Reviewed / Saks Fifth Avenue / Kate Spade New York

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With the holiday season here, you’re probably putting together the finishing touches on your outfits for cocktail parties and festive gatherings. Maybe that includes a campy headband or a classic ugly sweater . As we enter the New Year, though, it’s time to think about upgrading your handbag game. Expect fun textures and bright colors, and don’t be afraid to play with size, too. Here are the 10 trendiest purses to shop for winter 2022 and 2023.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

Pink is the new black: Katy Croc-embossed Medium Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwNV9_0jdKxD2j00
Shop this bag for a hot pink touch you’ll want to always wear. Reviewed / Kate Spade New York

Sure, Barbiecore was a summer trend . That doesn’t mean you can’t rock the hot pink accessories throughout the winter season. This Katy Croc-embossed Medium Shoulder Bag from Kate Spade New York is the best way to do it. The purse features Italian croc-embossed leather in a festive pink shade, coming across as both a shiny texture and pop of color.

$279 at Kate Spade New York

For when you only want to pack the essentials: Mattea Crystal Embellished Bucket Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hktKH_0jdKxD2j00
Small but stylish: Shop the Mattea Crystal Embellished Bucket Bag. Reviewed / Mew Mews

The mini purse is everywhere, from runways to Beyoncé’s closet. Mew Mews’ Mattea Crystal Embellished Bucket Bag is an excellent option if you want to test drive the trend. As the name suggests, the bag and bucket handle are covered in sparkling crystals. Shop the traditional silver color, or grab the unique ombre or blue options.

$115 at Mew Mews

For shapes that challenge the norm: Reco Mini Diti Tote Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSF8C_0jdKxD2j00
The unexpected padding and shape makes this bag a unique statement. Reviewed / Farfetch

If you’re looking to play with unusual shapes, the Reco’s Mini Didi Tote Bag might be the bag for you. This angular handbag balances its chunky padding with an edgy trapeze shape, all elevated by the pointed corners and ruched detailing. The bag comes with adjustable crossbody straps, and the burnt orange color is especially interesting, giving the bag a vibrant pop.

$580 at Farfetch

For fuzzy faux fur: Mini Sasi Faux Fur Handbag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSLlL_0jdKxD2j00
The fluffiest bag of the season is here, and it pairs with just about anything. Reviewed / Nordstrom

This Mini Sasi Faux Fur Handbag from Simon Miller is an exciting take on the recent faux fur trend. Its Macadamia Long Shearling material is fun and timely, and the short strap is just the right length to hang nicely off an arm or shoulder. Pair with an exciting pattern or bright color—or double-up with a fur coat that’s equally as fuzzy for a winter-friendly look that’s both trendy and eye-catching.

$375 at Nordstrom

For a scrunchy clutch: Ruched Faux Leather Clutch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSvKc_0jdKxD2j00
Shop this Ruched Faux Leather Clutch for a new, unusual shape in your wardrobe. Reviewed / Nordstrom

At first glance, Rebecca Minkoff’s Ruched Faux Leather Clutch in black looks like the sort of twist-on-a-classic bag that would appear on Julia Fox’s vision board. The ruffled, puffy shape finds visual interest with a swinging tassel zipper, giving the bag a slightly Gothic feel. In other colors, like this season’s trendiest color hot pink, or the fucshia-hued passion flower or solid gold, the bag transforms into something more spirited and enduring. This is a classic that is sure to go with all of your day-to-night looks.

$128 at Nordstrom

For a pop of pop art: Jump from Paper bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229GbP_0jdKxD2j00
The Jump from Paper is a hand drawn purse that came to life. Reviewed / Saks Fifth Avenue

The Jump From Paper from Cake Shoulder Bag is practically living art, mimicking the look of a comic-book style drawing. This colorblock shoulder bag is made of polyester, having a smooth plastic feel. It also features a long chain strap and fun details that trick the eye. Pair it with a dressier outfit to bring some fun to your look, or wear it with your favorite jeans and sweaters as an everyday bag.

$100 at Saks Fifth Avenue

For a crochet throwback: Crochetta Crossbody Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xw8cH_0jdKxD2j00
In, out and loop around with this handbag alternative. Reviewed / DSW

Not your grandma’s crocheting, this Aldo Crochetta Crossbody Bag elevates the crochet purse of the ‘90s and aughts with gold adornments and a longer crossbody strap. The lilac purple color is especially pleasing, sure to coordinate with your winter outfits and fit right in when it’s time to unpack your spring wardrobe essentials.

$65 at DSW

For floral fever: All Day Bouquet Toss Printed PVC Large Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sVZX_0jdKxD2j00
A bag that’ll brighten even the dreariest winter days. Reviewed / Zappos

Florals? For winter ? Even Miranda Priestly would agree: That’s actually groundbreaking! The All Day Bouquet Toss Printed PVC Large Tote from Kate Spade New York is an exciting reminder of warmer days. Its bouquet print features floral reds and yellows, which contrast nicely with the white handbag. The larger size is handy, too, perfect for carrying everything you need while on the go. Shop this bag for an unforgettable winter style statement, and then transition it into your spring and summer wardrobe with minimal effort.

$248 at Zappos

For one-bag-fits-all style: Sid Slouchy Vegan Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETZvD_0jdKxD2j00
This tote holds just about everything. Reviewed / Free People

On the opposite end of the size chart, there’s the Sid Slouchy Vegan Tote from Free People . This bag is simple and smooth, slouching in all the right places and held by a long strap. Unlike a traditional open tote, the Sid has three separate compartments to keep all of your daily essentials organized—making it ideal as a work bag. It’s also made of vegan leather that comes in three colors: Tan, black and oyster. All three would work well in any capsule wardrobe .

$88 at Free People

To throwback to roaring twenties style: Bria Crystal Fringed Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYm0h_0jdKxD2j00
The crystal fringe looks straight out of Gatsby’s mansion. Reviewed / Revolve

What we love about Olga Berg’s Bria Crystal Fringed Bag is that it’s simultaneously super chic and versatile for any outfit. Sure, the crystal fringe is shiny and full of movement, with a varying length that keeps things fun, but the shoulder strap and clasp bag add a unique touch. Of course, that strap is detachable—feel free to bring this bag along as a clutch to add sophistication to your look.

$115 at Revolve

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 trendy purses to shop this winter from Kate Spade New York, Simon Miller and more

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Hypebae

10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy

Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
People

Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for All the Times He Thought About Proposing

The necklace, called "Previous Engagements," includes 351.38 carats of diamonds and is mounted in 18k white gold Drake is remembering his past loves.  The singer's latest piece of jewelry, titled 'Previous Engagements,' features 351.38 carats in diamonds.  The bling – which includes 42 engagement ring diamonds from engagements he "never did" – was unveiled Tuesday on jeweler Alex Moss's Instagram.   RELATED: Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham — See the Reveal RELATED: Drake's Son Adonis Snacks on Skittles While Watching Raptors Game...
whowhatwear

People Always Mistake My Favorite Drugstore Lipstick for a Designer One

The holiday season calls for festive lipstick—it's just a fact. Although red is a classic (sometimes considered cliche) shade, you'd be surprised to know that I often get the most compliments on my drugstore-priced shades rather than my designer ones. Don't get me wrong, I still love a good luxury formula, but I think the point I'm trying to make is that you don't need to spend a fortune to have the gorgeous pout of your dreams. If you're also into a classic shade like red, you're going to want to keep reading. I'm letting you in on my best-kept lipstick secrets and even snatched a few favorites from other WWW beauty editors. Scroll down below and check out our tricks of the trade.
Hypebae

Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022

Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

710K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy