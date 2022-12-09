Galileo once famously proposed a thought experiment as such: If two objects are tied to one another, one heavier than the other, what speed would they fall? Would the lighter one “slow” the heavier one and cause a longer fall? Or would the heavier one “speed up” the lighter one, resulting in a quicker fall? In reality, the objects would fall at the same speed, whether they were tied to one another or not. His point in conjuring such a scenario was to prove that some force other than weight was what determined the speed of such a fall, namely gravity. Does this principle of object-independent determining factors hold for non-physical objects too? What about when two artists of different styles join forces to create one project. Would the skills and tendencies of one lessen or work to the detriment of the other? In theorizing about the case of “Her Loss,” the crooning, melodic Drake and the gritty, cold 21 Savage combine forces to deliver a project that is something genuinely additive and cohesive. Because just as with falling objects and weight, the quality of a collaboration of two artists isn’t about whether their styles are different or not. There’s another force at work: talent.

28 DAYS AGO