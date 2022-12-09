Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Soak Up SoCal Cool at VEA In the Heart of Newport BeachRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show DJ and SYTYCD dancer, dies at 40, LA County coroner says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on Ellen DeGeneres Show, dies aged 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime, beloved dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has died. He was 40. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement to People.com. “It is with the heaviest of...
‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 22 Winner
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 22. The Voice has crowned a new winner for Season 22 and it’s Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake, which was his ninth victory. The five singers that made it to the final were Bodie, Omar José Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape but only one was crowned as the winner. Lape came in fifth place, Cardona took fourth place, with Myles and Bodie as runners-up. Cardona represented Team John Legend, Myles was Camila Cabello’s finalist and Blake Shelton had Bodie, Leatherwood and Lape. Gwen Stefani was left out of...
L.A. Weekly
‘Nonchalant Sosa’ Is On the rise to a successful Hip-Hop career!
“Nonchalant Sosaa” is a name that will go down in history. Trey Francis, 26, invited me to join him inside his state-of-the-art recording studio at his home, right outside Baton Rouge. Today, I witnessed this hardworking rap artist write and record an entire song from beginning to end without any pen or paper. “I know exactly how I will work when I get in the studio. Before I walk into the booth, I know what I want to do,” Sosaa stated.
L.A. Weekly
Presale Codes for Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks “Two Icons, One Night” Tour
With the announcement of their aptly named “Two Icons, One Night” tour, legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be sharing a stage for a lively show, sure to get fans on their feet and in their feels. Presale codes for Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel “Two Icons,...
L.A. Weekly
Audiofly Flies Away
Audiofly Flies Away: Anthony Middleton and Luca Saporito have been better know as Audiofly for the last two decades, but they recently announced that they are about to split. We figured we’d better catch them quickly before they’re gone. We have to rewind many years, to when they...
20 Very Fascinating Things I Learned This Week That Quite Literally Blew My Mind
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
L.A. Weekly
‘Taylor Made’: How Filmmaker Deon Taylor Taught Himself to Make Million Dollar Box Office Hits
When Deon Taylor first stepped into the world of filmmaking back in the early 2000s, he had absolutely no idea what he was doing. Over time, Taylor honed his craft, and now, almost 20 years later, he’s one of the top filmmakers, having generated over $100 million dollars in box office revenue through his independent production studio Hidden Empire Film Group.
miscellanynews.org
Drake and 21 Savage combine forces in latest project
Galileo once famously proposed a thought experiment as such: If two objects are tied to one another, one heavier than the other, what speed would they fall? Would the lighter one “slow” the heavier one and cause a longer fall? Or would the heavier one “speed up” the lighter one, resulting in a quicker fall? In reality, the objects would fall at the same speed, whether they were tied to one another or not. His point in conjuring such a scenario was to prove that some force other than weight was what determined the speed of such a fall, namely gravity. Does this principle of object-independent determining factors hold for non-physical objects too? What about when two artists of different styles join forces to create one project. Would the skills and tendencies of one lessen or work to the detriment of the other? In theorizing about the case of “Her Loss,” the crooning, melodic Drake and the gritty, cold 21 Savage combine forces to deliver a project that is something genuinely additive and cohesive. Because just as with falling objects and weight, the quality of a collaboration of two artists isn’t about whether their styles are different or not. There’s another force at work: talent.
Comments / 0