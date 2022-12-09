ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloFresh brings 21 free meals to your front door with no hassle—find out how to sign up

By Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Join HelloFresh today to save big on healthy and delicious meals delivered straight to your front door. HelloFresh / Reviewed

There are plenty of meals to cook around the holidays and the prep work can be exhausting. Imagine how much easier it would be to have all the ingredients and instructions for the tastiest plates delivered right to your door before your friends and family stop by for the festivities? That's where HelloFresh comes in with an amazing meal kit deal for new customers.

Newcomers to HelloFresh can save as much as $248—the equivalent of getting 21 free meals —over the course of eight weekly meal kit deliveries when you use coupon code USATODAY21 at checkout. If you follow the typical model of four meals per box for two people, you'll save $50.99 on your first box, $20.12 on your next four boxes, $21.26 on your sixth and seventh boxes, and $24.29 on your seventh box for a total savings of $177.02 over eight boxes of meals. All you have to do is visit the website, register your account and select what meal plan you want. Plus, you'll get three surprise gifts and free shipping on your first delivery.

HelloFresh is one of the best meal kits we've ever tried for a variety of reasons: big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes that even the newest home chefs can handle. If you're vegetarian or pescatarian, HelloFresh has meal options that can accommodate your diet, and all meals are delivered in recyclable packaging. We even put the service's skills up against one of the original meal kit delivery services, Blue Apron , and found HelloFresh to have more enjoyable meals to make and bigger dishes to devour.

Skip the grocery store and enjoy delicious HelloFresh meal kits that are easy to make and super affordable right now!

