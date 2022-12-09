Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface
Japanese billionaire unveils the 8 artists he'll fly to the moon on SpaceX's Starship dearMoon flight
A Japanese billionaire announced the eight people who will be flying with him around the moon as soon as 2023, including "Everyday Astronaut" YouTube channel creator Tim Dodd.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
NASA's Orion spacecraft records stunning 'crescent Earth' on return flight home
The unmanned spacecraft is slated for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.
Watch as NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves lunar orbit today (Dec. 1)
NASA's Orion capsule will perform a crucial engine burn to depart lunar orbit Thursday (Dec. 1) at 4:54 p.m. EST, and you can watch the action live.
SpaceX now targeting Dec. 11 for launch of Japanese moon lander after delays
SpaceX is now targeting Dec. 11 for the launch of a private Japanese moon lander after a series of delays with multiple Falcon 9 rockets.
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers...
SpaceNews.com
Blue Origin and Dynetics bidding on second Artemis lunar lander
WASHINGTON — Teams led by Blue Origin and Dynetics, runners-up in NASA’s first competition to develop a lander to transport astronauts to the lunar surface, have submitted proposals for a NASA competition to select a second lander. Blue Origin announced Dec. 6 that it submitted a proposal for...
SpaceX launches 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit, aces rocket landing
SpaceX launched a big batch of OneWeb internet satellites into orbit Thursday evening (Dec. 8) in a stunning sunset rocket launch (and landing).
CNBC
Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company, is working with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to submit a proposal for NASA to fund their moon landing. The bid is Blue Origin's second attempt to win moon-landing money from NASA, which awarded the funding to Elon Musk's SpaceX last year. NASA plans to...
KVIA
NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars
More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter has set a new record. The little 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper completed its 35th flight on December 3 and reached a new altitude record of 46 feet (14 meters). The aerial excursion lasted for 52...
CNET
Billionaire's SpaceX Moon Mission Picks Steve Aoki, 'Everyday Astronaut' for Starship Flight
Full Crew For SpaceX’s Privately-Funded Moon Mission Announced
For 31 minutes on Dec. 7, Mars will disappear behind the moon
As the moon circles the Earth, it can pass in front of bright stars, blocking their light completely. This is called an occultation. But one of the rarest astronomical sights happens when the moon occults a planet like Jupiter or Saturn. And on the night of Dec. 7, 2022, the...
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has picked his crew for his flight to the moon on SpaceX's Starship, and it includes a DJ and a K-pop star
Japanese billionaire chooses 8 crewmembers for his SpaceX moon voyage
‘Last photo EVER taken on the moon’ uncovered showing NASA astronaut on final Lunar mission 50 years ago this month
A BRITISH photographer has unearthed what is thought to be the last photo ever taken on the Moon. Andy Saunders, a leading expert of NASA restoration, has shared the extraordinary newly remastered image of geologist and Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt. The photograph was taken by fellow Apollo astronaut...
