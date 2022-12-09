ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DIY Photography

NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon

NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
WSFA

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
Outsider.com

NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface

NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
The Independent

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SpaceNews.com

Blue Origin and Dynetics bidding on second Artemis lunar lander

WASHINGTON — Teams led by Blue Origin and Dynetics, runners-up in NASA’s first competition to develop a lander to transport astronauts to the lunar surface, have submitted proposals for a NASA competition to select a second lander. Blue Origin announced Dec. 6 that it submitted a proposal for...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company, is working with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to submit a proposal for NASA to fund their moon landing. The bid is Blue Origin's second attempt to win moon-landing money from NASA, which awarded the funding to Elon Musk's SpaceX last year. NASA plans to...
KVIA

NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars

More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter has set a new record. The little 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper completed its 35th flight on December 3 and reached a new altitude record of 46 feet (14 meters). The aerial excursion lasted for 52...
CBS LA

Japanese billionaire chooses 8 crewmembers for his SpaceX moon voyage

Next year's moon trip is booked. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa just announced his crew of eight that will join him on a SpaceX flight around the moonThe Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications, 1 million of them, from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.So who got the moon seats?  It's a group of artists including a rapper, DJ, filmmaker, YouTuber, actor...

