New Port Richey, FL

Dinosaur exhibit overcomes theft, tropical storm to open in New Port Richey

By Erik Waxler
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
First, someone stole a velociraptor.

“It happened on Halloween night, and I think it was probably a prank," said Charles Zidar.

A man and his dog spotted it a few blocks away in an alley.

And while there was a little damage, Dude the Dinosaur, named after the dog that found it, is back in place.

Then Tropical Storm Nicole blew the skin off a Spinosaurus.

But after weeks of set up, Dinos & Dragons is ready to open near downtown New Port Richey.

And Zidar brings his real-world experience to make it all come to life.

“I spent my career digging dinosaurs which is paleontology. But my background is archeology. And I spent most of my time in Greece and Cyprus and now Central America.”

There are nearly a hundred life-size dinosaurs, some standing three stories tall.

There are even a few dragons mixed in.

“When they were finding dinosaur bones in Europe in the mid-1800’s they didn’t know what a dinosaur was. It wasn’t named as a thing. So they were like, these are huge bones. They must be dragons," said Zidar.

Along with the dino displays, there are also interactive and educational exhibits.

Organizers said proceeds will benefit the MAPS natural history museum, which is looking for a permanent home in Pasco County.

Dinos & Dragons runs through Feb. 6 at the Schwettman Education Center.

For more information, click here .

