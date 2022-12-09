ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry shares the similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana: ‘The same compassion’

By Daniel Neira
 5 days ago

Prince Harry is sharing the similarities between his wife Meghan Markle , and his late mother Princess Diana . During their new Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan,’ he praises Meghan for her warmth and compassion, and explains that these are qualities his mom also had.

“So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mom,” Harry said in the first episode of the series. “She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

He also opened up about being scared for the future of his wife, sharing his concern at the time, and referring to the paparazzi’s “harassment,” that ultimately resulted in the tragic death of Princess Diana.

“I was terrified of her being driven away by the media,” Harry admitted to the viewers. He previously talked about it during his AppleTV+ series, revealing that his “biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife.”

He continued, “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death.” Meghan had talked about her relationship with Harry at the time, explaining that she was “really ashamed” to be open about her mental health.

“I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” she said, referring to her confession to Oprah in 2021, “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

She recently talked about the importance of sharing mental health struggles, during the Ripple of Hope Gala. “I don’t want anyone to feel alone,” she said. “And when you’ve been through anything that’s challenging, and everyone, especially in the past few years with lockdown and COVID, that spike in numbers of people having an experience they might not be voicing.”

