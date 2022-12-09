ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
The List

How To Know If Chicken Has Gone Bad

Unless you're vegan or vegetarian, many of us eat chicken on a regular basis. It's such a versatile meat and a staple in many households. After all, when you don't know what to make for dinner, there is always something you can do with chicken. According to Eat This, Not...
Tasting Table

Former White House Chef Warns Coffee And Chocolate Will Become Scarce

What if some of your favorite foods completely disappeared from the culinary roster? Although comforts like coffee and chocolate might be staples in our daily diets, they're also some of the ingredients most at risk of disappearing, according to former White House Chef, Sam Kass. During a meal dubbed the "$500 Dinner," People reports that the keynote speaker warned of the less-than-palatable consequences of climate change.
technologynetworks.com

Rotten Meat Detection Made Easier by Biosensor System

The supply chain that brings meat to market worldwide is highly complex and usually very efficient. But when disruptions in one part of the world can result in transportation delays an ocean and a continent away, meat spoilage becomes a very real risk to food producers, vendors and consumers. This is especially true if food inspection protocols are lax.
KATU.com

Belqui's Corn Pudding

Chef Belqui joined us with one of her favorite treats- Majarete, Latin Corn Pudding. For more great recipes from Belqui visit her webpage here. Majarete, basically corn pudding translated into english is one of the most comforting things I have ever eaten in Dominican cuisine. I remember being a young girl and having it on special occasions and in some restaurants while visiting the island.
studyfinds.org

Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
technologynetworks.com

Poor Nutritional Quality Offered by Some Meat Substitutes

The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.
nutritionaloutlook.com

Beneo launches new semi-finished plant-based chicken chunks

According to Beneo, the plant-based chicken chunks have an authentic fibrous chicken-like structure, a juicy mouthfeel and an irregular shape by design to offer manufacturers a high level of recipe versatility. Following its acquisition of Meatless B.V., Beneo (Parsippany, NJ) has announced the next step of its plant-based protein strategy...
The Associated Press

WokAsia Debuts, Forging New Traditions for Asian Cuisine

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- WokAsia has officially announced its launch, bringing together a powerful CEO and a world-renowned Asian chef to deliver a level of health-conscious, delicious Asian cuisine never before seen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005709/en/ Yan Kitchen Tumble Fried 7 Grain Rice (Photo: Business Wire)
vinlove.net

The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg

Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.

