Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
How To Know If Chicken Has Gone Bad
Unless you're vegan or vegetarian, many of us eat chicken on a regular basis. It's such a versatile meat and a staple in many households. After all, when you don't know what to make for dinner, there is always something you can do with chicken. According to Eat This, Not...
World Soil Day: Former White House Chef Sam Kass reveals the scary future of food
What is now considered a delicacy in just a few decades might disappear if regenerative agriculture practices aren’t widely adopted. The role we all play in helping future generations thrive, not just survive, is the essence of what Chef Sam Kass shared during an intimate dinner in partnership...
Tasting Table
Former White House Chef Warns Coffee And Chocolate Will Become Scarce
What if some of your favorite foods completely disappeared from the culinary roster? Although comforts like coffee and chocolate might be staples in our daily diets, they're also some of the ingredients most at risk of disappearing, according to former White House Chef, Sam Kass. During a meal dubbed the "$500 Dinner," People reports that the keynote speaker warned of the less-than-palatable consequences of climate change.
technologynetworks.com
Rotten Meat Detection Made Easier by Biosensor System
The supply chain that brings meat to market worldwide is highly complex and usually very efficient. But when disruptions in one part of the world can result in transportation delays an ocean and a continent away, meat spoilage becomes a very real risk to food producers, vendors and consumers. This is especially true if food inspection protocols are lax.
KATU.com
Belqui's Corn Pudding
Chef Belqui joined us with one of her favorite treats- Majarete, Latin Corn Pudding. For more great recipes from Belqui visit her webpage here. Majarete, basically corn pudding translated into english is one of the most comforting things I have ever eaten in Dominican cuisine. I remember being a young girl and having it on special occasions and in some restaurants while visiting the island.
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
Revealed: group shaping US nutrition receives millions from big food industry
Newly released documents show an influential group that helps shape US food policy and steers consumers toward nutritional products has financial ties to the world’s largest processed food companies and has been controlled by former industry employees who have worked for companies like Monsanto. The documents reveal the Academy...
natureworldnews.com
Study Discovers Ideal Salinity to Raise Florida Pampano Fingerlings Under Farm Conditions
The popular Florida pompano fish has only been successfully raised and distributed commercially by less than 10 aquaculture facilities in the United States. A recent study has found the ideal salinity needed to raise fingerlings (young fish) from hatch through weaning in farm-like settings. Florida pompano fish raised in low-salinity...
technologynetworks.com
Poor Nutritional Quality Offered by Some Meat Substitutes
The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Beneo launches new semi-finished plant-based chicken chunks
According to Beneo, the plant-based chicken chunks have an authentic fibrous chicken-like structure, a juicy mouthfeel and an irregular shape by design to offer manufacturers a high level of recipe versatility. Following its acquisition of Meatless B.V., Beneo (Parsippany, NJ) has announced the next step of its plant-based protein strategy...
vinlove.net
The fruit that made a fence in the countryside suddenly became a specialty with the price of 12 USD/ kg, very popular at the end of the year
This is a specialty of the highlands of Ha Giang, bought by women every Tet holiday. Black cat squash is grown and cared for by the Meo ethnic people in Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang. This fruit is adapted to cold climates, can live in barren land, poor in nutrients.
WokAsia Debuts, Forging New Traditions for Asian Cuisine
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- WokAsia has officially announced its launch, bringing together a powerful CEO and a world-renowned Asian chef to deliver a level of health-conscious, delicious Asian cuisine never before seen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005709/en/ Yan Kitchen Tumble Fried 7 Grain Rice (Photo: Business Wire)
vinlove.net
The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg
Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.
Comments / 0