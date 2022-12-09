Read full article on original website
Shaq Leonard chosen as Colts’ 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient
The annual award recognizes courageous play by an individual.
NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 New Orleans Bowl
The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 New Orleans Bowl. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Draft Prospects. Malachi Corley, WR. Corley has...
Dallas Goedert Designated to Return From IR
Philadelphia Eagles tight end and important pass-catching target, Dallas Goedert, is available to return from IR. With a shoulder injury, Goedert was placed on IR on November 16, and missed four games. He will likely be able to return to the field this week. The Philadelphia Eagles announced the news...
Fantasy Football Week 15 Running Back Rankings
The 2021-22 NFL season has only four weeks left. Bye weeks are over which means the fantasy playoffs have begun in most standard leagues. Now that playoffs are here it is important to have backup options on your fantasy roster because injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 15 running back rankings.
Three Lakers to Watch
When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers this year, all eyes are always on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. While Troy Brown Jr, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV are not yet household names, they are names you should be looking out for. Here are three Lakers to watch.
2022 Independence Bowl Preview
The 2022 Independence Bowl features the 6-6 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns against the 7-5 Houston Cougars. Here is the 2022 Independence Bowl preview. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6) Louisiana won six games to make their fifth straight bowl game. Three of their wins came against bowl-eligible teams: Eastern Michigan, Marshall...
NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 15 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 15 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 4-8, Season: 93-109-6 Thursday Night Football. San Francisco 49ers...
2022 Quick Lane Bowl Preview
The 2022 Quick Lane Bowl features the 6-6 New Mexico State Aggies against the 6-6 Bowling Green Falcons. Here is the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl preview. New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) New Mexico State won six games to make their first bowl game since 2017. They won a game over...
Catcher Sean Murphy Traded to Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy has been traded. The Atlanta Braves have acquired Murphy in a trade that reportedly involves multiple other players. The names of these players have not been released at time of writing. The first to report the trade was ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He tweeted about it...
Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Reed Blakenship Avoid Major Injuries
The Philadelphia Eagles avoided two major injuries after Sunday’s win against the division rival New York Giants. Right tackle Lane Johnson is considered day-to-day with an abdominal injury and safety Reed Blakenship has a low-grade knee sprain. Neither are expected to reach IR. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported...
