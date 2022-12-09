ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 New Orleans Bowl

The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 New Orleans Bowl. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Draft Prospects. Malachi Corley, WR. Corley has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Dallas Goedert Designated to Return From IR

Philadelphia Eagles tight end and important pass-catching target, Dallas Goedert, is available to return from IR. With a shoulder injury, Goedert was placed on IR on November 16, and missed four games. He will likely be able to return to the field this week. The Philadelphia Eagles announced the news...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fantasy Football Week 15 Running Back Rankings

The 2021-22 NFL season has only four weeks left. Bye weeks are over which means the fantasy playoffs have begun in most standard leagues. Now that playoffs are here it is important to have backup options on your fantasy roster because injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 15 running back rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
Three Lakers to Watch

When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers this year, all eyes are always on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. While Troy Brown Jr, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV are not yet household names, they are names you should be looking out for. Here are three Lakers to watch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2022 Independence Bowl Preview

The 2022 Independence Bowl features the 6-6 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns against the 7-5 Houston Cougars. Here is the 2022 Independence Bowl preview. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6) Louisiana won six games to make their fifth straight bowl game. Three of their wins came against bowl-eligible teams: Eastern Michigan, Marshall...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread

NFL Week 15 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 15 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 4-8, Season: 93-109-6 Thursday Night Football. San Francisco 49ers...
TENNESSEE STATE
2022 Quick Lane Bowl Preview

The 2022 Quick Lane Bowl features the 6-6 New Mexico State Aggies against the 6-6 Bowling Green Falcons. Here is the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl preview. New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) New Mexico State won six games to make their first bowl game since 2017. They won a game over...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Catcher Sean Murphy Traded to Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy has been traded. The Atlanta Braves have acquired Murphy in a trade that reportedly involves multiple other players. The names of these players have not been released at time of writing. The first to report the trade was ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He tweeted about it...
OAKLAND, CA
Cincinnati, OH
