Here’s Your First Look At ‘Harlem’ Season 2

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J50md_0jdKwFCU00

Harlem fans do not have to wait much longer for the series to return. The Prime Video television show has set a premiere date of Feb. 03, 2023.

The anticipated comeback reunites the four leading ladies as they navigate their respective personal and professional journeys.

According to a press release for season two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille, played by Meagan Good , has to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Tye, played by Jerrie Johnson , considers her future. Quinn, who is portrayed by Grace Byers , goes on a journey of self-discovery and Angie, played by Shoniqua Shandai , finds her career taking a promising turn.

“We back in full effect y’all’ wrote Good on Instagram . “We love y’all & thank you for all the support & love!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quMlE_0jdKwFCU00
Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Meagan Good and Shoniqua Shandai attends Prime Video’s Brunch at Harriet’s Rooftop on December 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Issa Rae's 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' Canceled At HBO Max, She Responds

Harlem was created by Tracy Oliver who also serves as the series’ writer and an executive producer. The series was renewed in February 2022 after debuting in December 2021.

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” expressed Oliver when an additional season was picked up. “ Harlem has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfzVu_0jdKwFCU00
MAY 21: Tracy Oliver attends The Prime Experience: “The Art of Storytelling” on May 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Harlem season two is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Linda Mendoza, Pharrell Williams , and Mimi Valdés ( Roxanne Roxanne ).

Take a glimpse at stills from the upcoming season below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdpR3_0jdKwFCU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZX4RJ_0jdKwFCU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Xwl4_0jdKwFCU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Iys_0jdKwFCU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCZ8h_0jdKwFCU00

