ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK weather: Snow to hit London and southeast this weekend as temperatures plunge below freezing

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2535dz_0jdKwEJl00

Snow and ice are forecast to hit London and southeast England this weekend, causing disruption for drivers and rail passengers.

For Sunday, Met Office experts have issued a yellow warning – the third-highest – for the UK areas usually the least affected by freezing temperatures.

They said snow may fall across parts of east and southeast England, leading to a risk of travel disruption, especially on Monday morning. Mobile phone coverage could even suffer, forecasters warned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHefZ_0jdKwEJl00

The UK woke up to bitterly cold weather on Friday, with temperatures as low as -8C overnight.

More cold weather is expected at the weekend, with the thermometer expected to hover just above freezing on Saturday before plummeting again, and snow and ice warnings remaining in place across the UK.

Forecasters said snow and ice would make travelling difficult across central and southern Scotland during Saturday evening, overnight and into Sunday morning.

In southeastern England on Sunday, the Met Office is warning of a small chance of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rxi5X_0jdKwEJl00

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off,” the forecaster warned.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQJjE_0jdKwEJl00

They also warned of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and the risk that untreated pavements and cycle paths could become impassable.

Schools were forced to close in Scotland on Friday after temperatures of around -8C and -9C were recorded in countryside areas overnight on Thursday into Friday.

Southeast England suffered the worst of the record-breaking heatwave in the summer.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Friday evening and tonight:

Wintry showers continuing around exposed coasts, with some further accumulations on hills and the risk of icy surfaces. Clear spells elsewhere and a widespread frost, severe in some areas. Some freezing fog forming in places.

Saturday:

Cold with widespread frost and some freezing fog patches at first, slow to clear in places and quick to reform later. Wintry showers again for exposed coasts. Winds mostly light.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Continuing cold, with sunny spells and wintry showers, mainly near coasts. Sharp overnight frosts and freezing fog patches. Winds starting light but strengthening through Monday and feeling very cold.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Snow, Strong Winds, and Subzero Temperatures Are Forecast for Christmas in the United Kingdom by the Met Office

According to Met Office data, the UK would need a near-record cold December to avoid 2022 being the warmest year on record. The announcement comes as preliminary Met Office data show that Autumn 2022 (September, October, and November) was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average mean temperature of 11.1C, trailing only 2011 and 2006's Autumn figures in a series dating back to 1884.
The Independent

Weather alerts in place as snow and ice bring disruption

Motorists are being warned to drive carefully as icy Arctic air sweeps Scotland – bringing treacherous conditions with it.A yellow weather alert for snow and ice is in force across northern Scotland and has been extended until 12pm on Sunday.The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice across southern Scotland which was in force until noon on Friday.Snow was disrupting travel on Friday morning, with snow gates closed on the A939 at Cock Bridge snow gate and the B974 at Cairn O’Mount in Aberdeenshire, Traffic Scotland said.🌨️ Friday afternoon will see further wintry showers push into northern Scotland🌦️...
The Independent

Ice cold arctic air set to move across UK on Tuesday to begin wintry spell

Cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, triggering a chilly spell when overnight temperatures are predicted to plunge to as low as minus 10C.Frost will hit areas from Tuesday evening, with snow predicted in parts of Scotland, forecasters say.It comes as the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a severe cold weather alert for England and warned the plummeting temperatures could increase health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt deliveries.Tuesday morning will see showers feeding into northern and eastern coasts from the North Sea, as well as into Northern Ireland and North Wales from...
BBC

UK weather: Freezing conditions trigger cold weather payments

Temperatures across the UK plummeted overnight, dipping as low as -9.1C in the Scottish Highlands. The weather triggered the government to issue cold weather payments for those on the lowest incomes in some areas, as millions struggle to heat their homes. A cold weather alert issued by the UK Health...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

UK weather: Met Office warns of below freezing temperatures

The Met Office has warned severe cold weather is set to hit the UK this week, with overnight temperatures plummeting to -6C (21F) in places. Snow is likely in northern Scotland, although temperatures will be low enough to make it a possibility anywhere in the country. Frost and ice are...
The Independent

Shetland facing fourth day without power amid further snowfall threat

Thousands of people in Shetland are facing a fourth day without power amid the continuing threat of further snowfall and freezing temperatures.Engineers are battling to restore supplies, with an extra 125 people drafted in to help reconnect more than 2,800 homes left without power after heavy snow fell on cables earlier in the week.Icy conditions alongside frequent rain, sleet, hail and snow showers are confirmed in the next 24 hours, with the Met Office extending a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and northeast England until midnight on Thursday.Schools across Shetland are to remain closed due...
BBC

UK weather: People urged to heat main rooms as cold snap begins

People are being advised to heat living rooms during the day and bedrooms before going to sleep as a cold spell hits the UK. Health officials issued the advice to people who cannot heat every room or are struggling with heating costs. Overnight lows of -10C (14F) are predicted in...
The Independent

Snow could hit southern England as ice cold temperatures drop to minus 10C

Snow could hit parts of southern England within days as ice cold temperatures plummet to minus 10C, forecasters say.The UK will see at least seven days of arctic weather accompanied by wintry downpours and “freezing fog” which could affect morning commutes.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sent out a Level 3 cold weather alert covering England until Monday and the Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of the country over the coming days.Temperatures plummeted late on Thursday to as low as minus 9C in the village of Benson in South Oxfordshire.Met Office spokesman...
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

The Independent

977K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy