Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in MexicoHeather WillardAurora, CO
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Set sail at this Lone Tree holiday light showNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Related
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What's Stopping a Pot Lounge at the Denver Airport?
Dear Stoner: Besides simply not wanting to, what is stopping the airport from having a cannabis bar or lounge?. Dear Air Traveler: As if there weren't enough conspiracy theories about the airport already, let's add weed to the mix. That will make the lizard people and apocalypse bunkers go away.
Carvana plans to open Denver car vending machine despite bankruptcy worries
Despite reports of bankruptcy worries, Carvana, the used car retailer known for its car vending machine locations, has announced plans to open its Denver location in the new year.
Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver
The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
No snow in Denver, 10 inches on the plains? Here’s why
The storm system that brought wind and snow to parts of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday was a tough storm to forecast.
denverite.com
Things have been messy at Denver jazz station KUVO. Here’s how new General Manager Nikki Swarn is looking forward (and back)
As an elementary school kid, KUVO’s new General Manager Nikki Swarn would turn up the volume and dance when the station played songs by Cuban icon Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa. The station played music that spoke directly to Swarn. “I got my start of listening to radio...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
coloradosun.com
A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt
People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
RTD permanently ends C and F light rail
LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
Ice Cube adds Colorado concert to US tour
DENVER — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21, 2023. Ice Cube will be joined by Westside Boogie and special guests at the show, one day after the famed 4/20 holiday. Tickets for the...
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
Colorado City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. found the top cities Americans are flocking to over the last five years.
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
indenvertimes.com
6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know
If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
Denver-area rent has risen higher than national
Rent has been one of the highest-growing pieces, rising nearly twice as much in Denver as the nation at large.
KDVR.com
Video released in man's beating during traffic stop
Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's now getting an internal affairs review and a possible lawsuit. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in man’s beating during traffic stop. Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's...
denverite.com
United Airlines’ ‘historic’ aircraft purchase could mean thousands of new jobs in Denver
More than 1,800 new jobs could come to Denver in 2023 as United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will increase hiring following what it calls a historic purchase of between 100 to 200 new widebody planes. The purchase is the largest order of such planes by a U.S. airline in...
Comments / 0