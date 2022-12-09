In 17th-century West Africa, an elite all-female army fought fiercely for the Kingdom of Dahomey. In 19th-century France, female foodies made sure women had a place at the restaurant table. In 20th-century Ecuador, Dolores Cacuango organized the country’s first Indigenous peoples march. Records of the past often overlook the contributions of women, but this year, Atlas Obscura traveled around the world to uncover some of their stories. In March 2022, we highlighted many of these pioneers and mavericks in our monthlong celebration of women’s history month, Telling Her Story. We also launched a new Q&A series, She Was There, where we meet female scholars who are writing long-forgotten women back onto the page. In this round up, we journey to every continent to share the stories of some of our favorite female trailblazers from the year.

