Cupertino is getting its first-ever LGBTQ councilmember, and advocates say it's only the beginning. J.R. Fruen, an attorney and third-generation Cupertino resident, won a seat on the Cupertino City Council in a crowded race against seven other candidates. Fruen came in third, securing one of three council seats and receiving 15.9% of the vote, or...

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO