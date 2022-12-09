Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two YearsJoel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Springfield Regional Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital nearing capacity for beds
“If you look at the map that's put out every two weeks by the CDC showing flu levels, Ohio is about the darkest shade indicating the highest amount of activity,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.
WDTN
Crumbl Cookies shares their Delicious Holiday Flavors
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crumbl Cookies shared their delicious Christmas cookies with the Living Dayton team. Sharing their weekly cookies, Crumbl brought flavors like peppermint cupcake, waffle cookie, gingerbread and their mystery cookie: cookies and cream!. For more information, click here or watch the video above.
Dayton Humane Society opens doors to 26 dogs from Puerto Rico
This past weekend, a plane pulled into a hangar at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport. Inside, were 26 dogs on board - all in need of help. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton was there with staff and volunteers prepared to accept the dogs.
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
‘Family tradition’: Ohio family puts up spectacular light display
“The first year that we got married, I bought the first plastic snowman that we got at a yard sale,” Susan recalled. "It just grew and grew and grew.”
‘Getting back on our feet’: West Carrollton family loses house in fire before holidays
“There’s people that we just never talked to or never think about reaching out to, different types of communities and just things they have supported us with either like item donations or financial donations to us and we’re just so incredibly grateful,” said Amanda.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
White Castle manufacturing facility evacuated after possible leak
Dispatch reported that the alert from the alarm company came in shortly after 7:00 a.m.
1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Dayton
The crash occurred at 4:59 p.m. at the corner of North Main Street and East Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton, according to authorities.
Police: Several cars stolen in Dayton reportedly connected
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 8:06 a.m. a silver Kia was stolen and crashed into a parked car on Oxford and Salem avenues.
Do you know them? Greenville PD seeks robbery suspects
The suspect vehicle is said to be a red two-door vehicle with black wheels. The driver's side headlight is out on the vehicle, which is possibly a Fiat 500.
Groundbreaking held for new kitchen incubator at Dayton Arcade
6888 Incubator Kitchen was founded by three women as a way to help under-resourced food entrepreneurs get their footing and learn how to build their business. Jamaica White is one of the founders and the current program manager.
Family of man fatally hit by police cruiser announces lawsuit
Eric Cole, 42, had been shot and was laying in the road while on the phone with emergency services when he was struck by a police SUV.
WDTN
2 men arrested in Dayton for placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Cuban nationals were arrested in Dayton and brought into federal custody for allegedly placing skimmers on gas pumps to steal credit card data. Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29, were arrested by police officers on Dec. 8 in Dayton, according to a release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
Montgomery County homicide victims honored including Jacob’s Law
In 2015, Jacob was brutally murdered by his mother’s boyfriend 27-year-old Justin Payne, who was found guilty for his death in 2016. Since then, Jacob's family continues to fight for him.
Two hospitalized after Preble County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that two cars crashed at the intersection of Preble County Line Road and Dayton Eaton Pike around 9 p.m.
Man dead following rollover crash in Dayton
According to the crash report released by authorities, at approximately 9:44 a.m. police were called to the scene of a crash on the 1430 block of Shoup Mill Road.
Man arrested during Huber Heights neighborhood check
Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.
Comments / 0