WDTN

Crumbl Cookies shares their Delicious Holiday Flavors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crumbl Cookies shared their delicious Christmas cookies with the Living Dayton team. Sharing their weekly cookies, Crumbl brought flavors like peppermint cupcake, waffle cookie, gingerbread and their mystery cookie: cookies and cream!. For more information, click here or watch the video above.
WDTN

2 men arrested in Dayton for placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Cuban nationals were arrested in Dayton and brought into federal custody for allegedly placing skimmers on gas pumps to steal credit card data. Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29, were arrested by police officers on Dec. 8 in Dayton, according to a release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
