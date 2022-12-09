SEATTLE, Wash. — As winter weather returns to western Washington, it's a good time to make sure everything on your vehicle is functioning properly -- including your tires. The old way to test your tires was to put a penny in the tread and if you could still see Abe Lincoln's head, that was a signal it may be time to get new tires. AAA has updated that test, though. Now, they recommend using a quarter to see if the tread touches George Washington's head.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO