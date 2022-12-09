Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns drop district basketball opener against Eastland, 57-33
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a 57-33 Tuesday night by Eastland in the District 8-3A girls basketball opener for both teams. Caroline Welker paced Early with 13 points followed by Madison Torrez and Averey Horton with six apiece, Dakota Barksdale with four, and Lindsey Bastardo and Jenna Hataway with two points each.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions sputter in 62-35 loss at 5A Abilene Cooper
ABILENE – The Brownwood Lions offense sputtered from start to finish Tuesday night in a 62-35 road loss at the hands Class 5A Abilene Cooper. The Lions (8-5) trailed 20-4 after one quarter, 40-7 at halftime, and 49-17 through three periods. Luke Gray led Brownwood with 11 points followed...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions fizzle in fourth quarter as Burnet pulls away, 63-40
Trailing by just six points with a little more than six minutes left in Monday night’s non-district contest at Warren Gym, an uncharacteristic defensive breakdown plagued the Brownwood Lady Lions as the Burnet Lady Bulldogs pulled away for a 63-40 victory. Brownwood trimmed what was a 12-point deficit with...
brownwoodnews.com
Longhorns collect 60-49 road victory over Ballinger
BALLINGER – The Early Longhorns improved to 7-4 on the season Tuesday night with a 60-49 road victory over Ballinger. The Longhorns led 17-13 after one quarter, 34-24 at halftime, and 46-39 after three periods. John-Stewart Gordon scored a team-high 13 points for the Longhorns followed by Jeremy Brown...
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS ROUNDUP: No. 13 Brookesmith girls rally past Rising Star
RISING STAR – The Texas Girls Coaches Association Class A No. 13 Brookesmith Lady Mustangs improved to 13-4 on the season with a 38-22 road victory over Rising Star Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs trailed 6-5 after one quarter and 16-13 at halftime, but grabbed a 28-20 lead through...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood’s Sammie Courington joins Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Brownwood’s Coach Sammie Courington was enshrined in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame over the weekend, joining Uvalde’s Bobby Kramer and Tim Calhoun of DeRidder, Louisiana as inductees into the 2022 TTCA Hall of Fame Friday, December 9, at the TTCA Convention Banquet at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
brownwoodnews.com
Sammy Leon Curry
Funeral service for Sammy Leon Curry, 74 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Darrell Wayne Turner, 53, of Brownwood
Darrell Wayne Turner, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. A graveside service for Darrell will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, December 14 at Bangs Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Darrell was born to Dottie and Lonnie Turner on...
colemantoday.com
Thunderstorms Expected Tonight
Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
koxe.com
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, 75, of Brownwood
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, age 75, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Dot Loudermillk. A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 13 at Heartland Funeral Home.
San Angelo LIVE!
Coleman Co. State Bank Opens Location in San Angelo
Abilene, TX – Coleman County State Bank (CCSB) is proud to announce that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) and deposit production office (DPO) in the heart of San Angelo, TX. In making the new announcement, CCSB’s President and CEO, Reave Scott, said, “We are very...
brownwoodnews.com
Beverly Holleman
Funeral services for Beverly Holleman, age 61, of Early, will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Early First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
brownwoodnews.com
Kenneth Deryl Doss
Kenneth Deryl Doss of Zephyr passed away December 10,2022. Kenneth was born on April 18, 1932, to MJ and Estelle Marie Doss in Ballinger, Texas. He loved to fish, play dominos, and watch his grandkids and great grand kids play sports. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Jo...
WFAA
Tornado confirmed near Eastland, Erath counties in Texas
It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph. WFAA's Greg Fields also takes a look at other severe weather warnings and watches in place.
colemantoday.com
Johnny Manchild Blows Into Brownwood
The six member band of eclectic sounding musical virtuosos, Johnny Manchild, is set to perform at Brownwood’s Lyric Theater on December 17th. It’s a sound Manchild has worked for many years to obtain–a conglomeration of many musical influences that forms its own unique style. From Radiohead to some big band sounds, sporting a saxophone and even the occasional flute, Johnny and his team bring something different to the table.
brownwoodnews.com
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
Raw Video: Avoid area of 87 North and FM 2105 due to Fiery Crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office put out a Nixle alert at 6:51 p.m. Monday evening, warning residents to avoid the area of 87 North and FM 2105 due to a major vehicle accident. Staff on the scene reported seeing a four-door passenger car on fire following a collision with a […]
brownwoodnews.com
Beekeeping class gives head start to beginners
Have you been thinking about beekeeping? Wondering how to get started? Or maybe you know someone who’s been talking about it, but just never seems to get around to taking action. One local beekeeper wants to help. Daniel Graham gives presentations and classes on beekeeping, and his upcoming class,...
brownwoodnews.com
Conceptual study for Bennie Houston Center renovation to be conducted
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, approved a conceptual study for the Bennie Houston Recreation Center, located at 505 Cordell Street, by BSW Architects out of Dallas for a maximum expense of $40,000. “It’s the first step in the right direction,” Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes said during...
brownwoodnews.com
DRT invites public to lay Christmas wreaths on veteran graves Dec. 17 at Greenleaf Cemetery
The local chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas invites Brownwoodians to lay Christmas wreaths this Saturday on Brown County veterans’ graves at Greenleaf Cemetery. The Daughters need the community’s help to lay the more than 600 wreaths that local citizens and businesses have sponsored. The...
