Journeyswithsteve

Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays

The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.
WASHINGTON, DC
governing.com

A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington

On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
umdmitzpeh.com

Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV

Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses

The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Where to celebrate National Hot Cocoa Day in Montgomery County

As Montgomery County residents are battling 40-degree weather this week, there’s some relief today with National Hot Cocoa Day. Here are some county options to enjoy Hot Cocoa Day as the temperatures drop to the low 20s tonight:. Carmen’s Italian Ice Located 1115 Nelson St. in Rockville and 3233...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fhsfalconer.com

Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County

Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
hyattsvillewire.com

Route 1 Is Home to D.C.’s Only Woman-Owned Vintage Record Store

The only fully woman-owned record shop in the D.C. area is on the Route 1 corridor. Located at 11011 Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville, Sonidos! Music & More first opened in October of 2019, but it had to shut down briefly during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Claudia Mendiola-Durán told the Hyattsville...
BELTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Metro Increases Service, Makes Changes Along 29 Bus Routes

Metro began increased service along Metrobus routes in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Some of the changes include increased service along popular D.C. routes, an extension of late-night Q-Line service in Maryland and a stop added on Route 18G to the Pentagon in Virginia. Other changes include re-routing lines or altering which stops buses serve.
WASHINGTON, DC
wmar2news

Wintry Weather Whiplash!

Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Jersey Mike’s is Coming to Aspen Hill

Jersey Mike’s will be opening a new restaurant in the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Jersey Mike’s was founded as...
ASPEN HILL, MD
NBC Washington

Family Rallies for Answers in Fatal Metro Center Shooting

A week after a chaotic shooting at the Metro Center station in D.C., the family of the man who was killed held a rally to demand answers. “It’s just so hard just to know that we won’t see him again,” said Bullock’s aunt, Sherleen Bullock. Troy...
WASHINGTON, DC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington D.C. – (With Photos)

Welcome to Washington D.C., home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. Whether you are looking for an upscale brunch experience with your friends or family, or whether you want to go back in time and get breakfast at a timeless diner, we’ve got them all.
WASHINGTON, DC

