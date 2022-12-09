Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Gun Thief Arraigned in District Court
A Sheridan man was recently arraigned for theft in Fourth Judicial District Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A three-day jury trial has been scheduled in District Court in Sheridan for May 22, 2023 for a man charged with felony theft. 23-year-old William Ingram pleaded not guilty to the charge at a recent arraignment hearing in District Court. Ingram is charged with one count of felony theft for allegedly stealing two Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber revolvers from a residence on Wyoming Avenue. The alleged crime occurred between August 19 and October 4 of this year.
Sheridan Media
Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and did not have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 86.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
Sheridan Media
Jackie Turner Of Sheridan County Conservation District Named Outstanding Employee In NE WY
Jackie Turner, Program Specialist for the Sheridan County Conservation District, was named the 2022. Outstanding Conservation District Employee for Area I (Northeast Wyoming) at the Wyoming Natural Resource Rendezvous (December 5-8) in Casper. Since joining the District in 2017, Jackie has independently managed the tree program, which included development of...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Courthouse to Close at 1 p.m. Tuesday
The Sheridan County Courthouse will close today at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions. In a release from the county commission, the commission said the National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions for the Sheridan County area. In order to get county employees home safely,...
Sheridan Media
Longmire Days 2022 Makes Charitable Donations
Jennifer McCormick, with the Longmire Foundation, gave the Buffalo City Council an overview of their 2022 celebration from this past summer, saying the events went well and that the foundation was able to make some substantial donations to charitable organizations. McCormick said the start of Longmire Days 2022 had a...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Appoints Board Members
During their recent regular meeting the Sheridan County Commission appointed a number of persons to various county board positions. Approved to the Predator Management Board was Vaughn Cox to an unexpired term to begin January 1, 2023 and run through January 1, 2024 representing sportsmen. Also appointed to the Predator...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College in Johnson County Hands-on FAFSA Night Canceled
Sheridan College officials have announced that the Hands-on FAFSA Night in Johnson County that was to be held tonight is canceled because of campus closure due to inclement weather. The rescheduling of this event will be determined at a later time.
Sheridan Media
City Council Continues Discussion on Open Space Ordinance
An ordinance pertaining to open space requirements for development in the City of Sheridan was tabled by the City Council at their last regular business meeting. An amendment to the ordinance was presented to the City Council by City Attorney Brendon Kerns Monday night during a Council study session. First two readings of the ordinance that were previously approved by the Council included open space requirements of 8 percent for R-1, 10 percent for R-2, 17 percent for R-3, and 10 percent for R-4. Kerns said the amendment being proposed for third and final reading would reduce the R-3 open space requirement from 17 percent to 10 percent.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan City Hall will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, due to snowfall
The National Weather Service in Billings, MT has issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions for the Sheridan County area. To ensure the safety of city employees, city officials will be closing City Hall at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, Dec. 13. The City’s landfill, trash collection and recycling operations have been suspended....
Sheridan Media
Blizzard Warning for Sheridan County, Emergency Management Urges Preparedness
A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings for Sheridan County for now through Thursday, December 15 at 5 a.m. Sheridan County Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for the storm, which could last a few days, and expect that power, gas, and communications may be affected.
Sheridan Media
Habitat For Humanity ReStore Grand Opening held on Saturday
The new Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, Sheridan, ReStore Donation and Retail Store held its ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10. Dan Alsup, director of marketing and development talked about the new building, saying the ReStore donation and retail store started on Sheridan Avenue, and from there they moved to Crook Street. Today the new building is on Fort Road and Alsup said that this building was great, and everyone is together in one space.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College campuses close due to winter storm
Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County have announced they will be closing their campuses today at 1 p.m. All classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations scheduled to begin on or after 1 p.m. will be canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with...
Sheridan Media
Five Sheridan County High School Coaches Named Coach/Assistant Coaches Of The Year
Coaching has its own rewards, and not just during the season. Some of the accolades come after the season is over. Three head coaches and two assistant coaches from Sheridan County High Schools, were named by the Wyoming Coaches Association as either Coach of the Year or Assistant Coach of the Year for the fall 2022 season.
Sheridan Media
People’s Choice Lighting and Decorating Contest Winners Announced
Babe’s Flowers is the first-place winner in the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll People’s Choice Lighting & Decorating Contest, held by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Sheridan Media. Babe’s is located at 23 N. Main St. in Sheridan. WYLD Adventures, located at 35 N. Main St. in Sheridan, took second place.
