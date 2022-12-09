An ordinance pertaining to open space requirements for development in the City of Sheridan was tabled by the City Council at their last regular business meeting. An amendment to the ordinance was presented to the City Council by City Attorney Brendon Kerns Monday night during a Council study session. First two readings of the ordinance that were previously approved by the Council included open space requirements of 8 percent for R-1, 10 percent for R-2, 17 percent for R-3, and 10 percent for R-4. Kerns said the amendment being proposed for third and final reading would reduce the R-3 open space requirement from 17 percent to 10 percent.

