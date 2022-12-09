ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, PA

Man charged with drug possession after traffic stop

By Nico Rossi
 4 days ago

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hughesville man has been arrested and charged after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

According to PSP on December 6, around 10:23 a.m., troopers performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of Hockley Hill Road in Lewis Township on a GMC dump truck for a traffic violation.

State police say they identified the driver as Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, who was wanted on an active warrant. Peterman resisted arrest but was taken into custody due to the outstanding warrant, troopers say.

One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary

According to law enforcement, while in custody, Peterman was discovered to be in possession of two ziplock-style bags containing ‘a substantial amount’ of methamphetamine and a digital scale, consistent with drug distribution.

Peterman was charged with possession with intent to distribute, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, resisting arrest, and numerous citations.

Peterman was arraigned by MDJ Diehl and remanded to Northumberland County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, at 10:30 a.m.

WBRE

WBRE

