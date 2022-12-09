Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain
Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish. The districts include:. District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville...
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Public Schools closed Dec. 14 due to weather
All Ascension Parish Public Schools and offices will be closed on Dec. 14 due to expected inclement weather. The announcement included all after-school activities. The decision was made in consultation with emergency officials out of concerns about the safety of transporting students. Refer to the website, AscensionSchools.org, for official decisions...
pelicanpostonline.com
Christy Dixon appointed Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle
Ascension Public Schools announces Christy Dixon as the Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle School. “Ascension Parish is fortunate to have great educators like these who are willing to accept new responsibilities and be leaders in our school buildings,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. A native of Napoleonville,...
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree
Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish closures announced for Dec. 14
Ascension Parish Government offices will close Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. According to a news release, government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable.
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library offers help with health insurance enrollment
Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana will assist residents at the library in Donaldsonville who have questions about health insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. At 9:30 a.m. Friday at the library in Donaldsonville, find out what options are available with qualifying Special Enrollment through the Marketplace. Help is first...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
District Attorney narcotics diversion program graduates eight
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office announced the graduation of eight adult defendants from the Narcotics Diversion Program. According to a news release, the individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program, which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction.
Former New Iberia student teased for natural hair stands up to bullies in newly released song
Jarworski Joseph wants to bring awareness to bullying through song after his eight-year-old daughter was once bullied for wearing her natural hair.
wbrz.com
Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox held a ceremony at Southern University on Sunday honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays. The Human Jukebox announced Friday it would hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville brings in holiday season with Stroll on the Square
The traditional Avenue Evening Stroll was reimagined for the 2022 holiday season as Donaldsonville hosted the Stroll on the Square. The event was focused on Louisiana Square, located along Railroad Avenue in the city's historic district, overlooking the Ascension Parish Courthouse. Several vendors participated, along with musical performers throughout the...
brproud.com
David McDavid elected Zachary mayor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – David McDavid will be the next Mayor of the City of Zachary. McDavid defeated Francis Nezianya with 55 percent of the vote. McDavid is the City of Zachary’s longtime police chief, while Nezianya is a longtime city councilman. Current Mayor David Amrhein did...
WDSU
Peter Panepinto secures another term as Hammond mayor
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents have re-elected incumbent Peter Panepinto for another term as mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Panepinto defeated Tracy Washington Wells in a runoff Saturday. Panepinto secured 61 percent of the vote over Wells. Panepinto was first elected to the position in January 2015. He...
theadvocate.com
Top Baton Rouge baby names for 2022: One surprise name zooms in and makes the list
Curious about the top local baby names? Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has made a tally of the most popular baby names thus far this year — and there's a newcomer to the list: Maverick. Inspired by the summer blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick," the name flew in at No. 3 on the list of boys' names.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Elven Johnson, 4258 Hwy 90 East Des Allemonds, LA., age...
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
theadvocate.com
Once-a-week garbage collection in Baton Rouge at a higher cost? Council members question plan
Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan. Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year...
