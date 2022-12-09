ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Jeff Griffin introduced as APSO's District 1 captain

Ascension Parish Major Darryl Smith introduced Jeff Griffin as the new captain of the District 1 patrol division during the Dec. 13 Donaldsonville City Council meeting. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office implemented three patrol division districts throughout the parish. The districts include:. District 1, which includes the City of Donaldsonville...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Public Schools closed Dec. 14 due to weather

All Ascension Parish Public Schools and offices will be closed on Dec. 14 due to expected inclement weather. The announcement included all after-school activities. The decision was made in consultation with emergency officials out of concerns about the safety of transporting students. Refer to the website, AscensionSchools.org, for official decisions...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Christy Dixon appointed Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle

Ascension Public Schools announces Christy Dixon as the Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle School. “Ascension Parish is fortunate to have great educators like these who are willing to accept new responsibilities and be leaders in our school buildings,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. A native of Napoleonville,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of closures announced due to the threat of possible severe weather. All East Baton Rouge Parish School System campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. All West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Extracurricular...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree

Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish closures announced for Dec. 14

Ascension Parish Government offices will close Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. According to a news release, government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library offers help with health insurance enrollment

Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana will assist residents at the library in Donaldsonville who have questions about health insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. At 9:30 a.m. Friday at the library in Donaldsonville, find out what options are available with qualifying Special Enrollment through the Marketplace. Help is first...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

District Attorney narcotics diversion program graduates eight

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office announced the graduation of eight adult defendants from the Narcotics Diversion Program. According to a news release, the individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program, which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville brings in holiday season with Stroll on the Square

The traditional Avenue Evening Stroll was reimagined for the 2022 holiday season as Donaldsonville hosted the Stroll on the Square. The event was focused on Louisiana Square, located along Railroad Avenue in the city's historic district, overlooking the Ascension Parish Courthouse. Several vendors participated, along with musical performers throughout the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

David McDavid elected Zachary mayor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – David McDavid will be the next Mayor of the City of Zachary. McDavid defeated Francis Nezianya with 55 percent of the vote. McDavid is the City of Zachary’s longtime police chief, while Nezianya is a longtime city councilman. Current Mayor David Amrhein did...
ZACHARY, LA
WDSU

Peter Panepinto secures another term as Hammond mayor

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents have re-elected incumbent Peter Panepinto for another term as mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Panepinto defeated Tracy Washington Wells in a runoff Saturday. Panepinto secured 61 percent of the vote over Wells. Panepinto was first elected to the position in January 2015. He...
HAMMOND, LA

