Holiday Fund: New Boys and Girls Club CEO wants to bring opportunity to all
"Peter, over 20 years, really built that team that shared common values," Obiaya said. "At the heart of those common values was this idea that all students deserve opportunities in life, and the arbitrary circumstances into which you were born should not determine what opportunities and outcomes you have in life."
Ravenswood school district considers building housing on East Palo Alto school site
As the Ravenswood City School District plans to soon lease its district office at 2120 Euclid Ave. to bring a steady stream of funds, district officials are wondering if building workforce housing on open space at its middle school could help fund a smaller, $10 million replacement office. Some school...
Portola Valley parents express support for teachers amid strained contract negotiations
Armed with large posters stating facts and quotes related to a contentious bargaining process, teachers and parents came before the Portola Valley Elementary School District governing board on Nov. 17 to advocate for better treatment and pay for teachers. The Portola Valley Teachers Association and district officials, which last met...
'A collective hug': Hundreds of mourners gather to celebrate the lives of beloved Midpeninsula couple killed in car crash
Community remembers Grace Spiridon and Greg Ammen, parents of twins who were killed in Nov. 4 car collision. Rain fell gently as mourners streamed through the Palo Alto High gymnasium's doors, greeting each other with tight hugs and quiet words of comfort. Inside, people mingled around tables arranged with flickering...
Martha Barragan edges out Webster Lincoln in East Palo Alto City Council race
Incumbent Mayor Ruben Abrica easily wins reelection. The tense East Palo Alto City Council race, which was marked by a neck-in-neck battle for one of two open seats, came down to just 19 votes between second- and third-place contenders Martha Barragan and Webster Lincoln, respectively. In the end, it was Barragan who won.
Menlo Park City Council approves Meta's Willow Village megaproject
Meta's ambitious 59-acre campus will begin building infrastructure in 2023. Meta's ambitious Willow Village development in Belle Haven was approved Dec. 6 after two years of collaboration and deliberation with the Menlo Park City Council. The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet of office...
San Mateo health officials warn of a 'tridemic' of respiratory viruses on the rise
San Mateo County health chief: Get flu, COVID-19 shots now. Local health officials are once again urging the public to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and to get this year's flu shot. COVID-19 cases are soaring in the Bay Area and influenza is at "very high" levels,...
For two decades, Ravenswood Family Health Network has served low-income and uninsured people
A few months ago, after weeks of an unexplained 104-degree fever, an enlarged tonsil and stomach pain, 3-year-old Eliana came to Ravenswood Family Health Network and finally received a diagnosis. Her primary care provider Doriel got her scheduled with an ear, nose and throat specialist who did an ultrasound and...
Wastewater shows COVID levels spiking in Santa Clara County
While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county's top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise. COVID-19 virus concentration in each of the county's sewersheds in San Jose, Palo Alto, Gilroy and Sunnyvale is at its highest...
See the precincts where Menlo Park's Measure V ballot initiative won
Menlo Park's controversial Measure V was soundly defeated in the Nov. 8 election, with only one area strongly in support: Flood School's neighbors. Measure V was a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aimed to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density.
Driving fitness, not age, could determine when to hand over the keys
Warning signs include 'general nervousness,' close calls. When's the right time for an older adult to stop driving?. "It's not age per se that matters — it's how well you can handle driving," says Marvin Kohn, California coordinator for the AARP's extensive driver-safety program designed for older adults. Vision,...
San Mateo Community College District announces short list for future chancellor
The San Mateo County Community College District announced three finalists to be the district's next chancellor, taking a spot that has been temporarily filled by Mike Claire since 2019, when he stepped in for disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo. Galatolo exited the district before being charged with 21 felonies in April for misuse of funds during his leadership of the district.
Portola Valley Planning Commissioner recuses herself from housing element discussion due to conflict
Incoming council member Judith Hasko said that she lives within 1,000 feet of two of the proposed sites for upzoning. After public comment at the start of a Nov. 30 Portola Valley Planning Commission meeting, commissioner Judith Hasko, who was elected to join the Town Council in December, said she needed to make an announcement.
Community briefs: Jeanie Ritchie grants winners announced, Menlo Park tree lighting and more
The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF) is awarding teachers $45,000 this school year through its Jeanie Ritchie Grants for projects at the Menlo Park City School District such as learning about bioluminescence to an indoor/outdoor wellness center at Upper Laurel School in Menlo Park. The annual grants, which range from...
Menlo Park hosts tree lighting event, bringing back the holiday tradition for the first time since COVID
Menlo Park's tree lighting event was held for the first time since 2019 in Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 2. The event included an inflatable snow globe, snow fairies and performances by local children. The event wrapped up with the annual tree lighting, and a snow machine for attendees to play in.
San Mateo County pays Woodside equestrian $750K settlement in wrongful arrest lawsuit
Sheriff's Department ignored Odette Riegman's signs of serious illness and left her in a jail cell with no medical attention, suit alleges. A Woodside woman who was arrested while suffering a medical emergency that deputies mistook for drug or alcohol impairment has settled her lawsuit against San Mateo County for $750,000, according to an agreement dated Aug. 1.
Police arrest suspect in Menlo Park dating app assault
Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
Ravenswood school board approves initial design for $50 million renovation of Belle Haven Elementary
Belle Haven Elementary School will be the first campus to be renovated using money from a recently passed bond measure, after the Ravenswood City School District school board voted Nov. 17 to approve a $50 million budget and a schematic design for the project. The plan, part of the $110...
Portola Valley district trustee signs off after three years on the board
Portola Valley Elementary School District governing board members said goodbye on Nov. 17 to trustee Anne Fazioli-Khiari, who decided over the summer not to run for reelection this fall. Fazioli-Khiari, who has lived in Portola Valley with her husband and two children since 2010, joined the board in 2019. Before...
Menlo Park City School District sends off longtime trustee
Flowers and cake was in order at the Thursday, Nov. 17, Menlo Park City School District board meeting, as the community said goodbye to longtime trustee Stacey Jones. Colleagues spoke with admiration of Jones' humble, calm demeanor. The board passed a resolution on Nov. 17 recognizing Jones' service to the...
