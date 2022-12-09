ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
TheAlmanac

Ravenswood school district considers building housing on East Palo Alto school site

As the Ravenswood City School District plans to soon lease its district office at 2120 Euclid Ave. to bring a steady stream of funds, district officials are wondering if building workforce housing on open space at its middle school could help fund a smaller, $10 million replacement office. Some school...
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley parents express support for teachers amid strained contract negotiations

Armed with large posters stating facts and quotes related to a contentious bargaining process, teachers and parents came before the Portola Valley Elementary School District governing board on Nov. 17 to advocate for better treatment and pay for teachers. The Portola Valley Teachers Association and district officials, which last met...
TheAlmanac

Martha Barragan edges out Webster Lincoln in East Palo Alto City Council race

Incumbent Mayor Ruben Abrica easily wins reelection. The tense East Palo Alto City Council race, which was marked by a neck-in-neck battle for one of two open seats, came down to just 19 votes between second- and third-place contenders Martha Barragan and Webster Lincoln, respectively. In the end, it was Barragan who won.
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park City Council approves Meta's Willow Village megaproject

Meta's ambitious 59-acre campus will begin building infrastructure in 2023. Meta's ambitious Willow Village development in Belle Haven was approved Dec. 6 after two years of collaboration and deliberation with the Menlo Park City Council. The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet of office...
TheAlmanac

San Mateo Community College District announces short list for future chancellor

The San Mateo County Community College District announced three finalists to be the district's next chancellor, taking a spot that has been temporarily filled by Mike Claire since 2019, when he stepped in for disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo. Galatolo exited the district before being charged with 21 felonies in April for misuse of funds during his leadership of the district.
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County pays Woodside equestrian $750K settlement in wrongful arrest lawsuit

Sheriff's Department ignored Odette Riegman's signs of serious illness and left her in a jail cell with no medical attention, suit alleges. A Woodside woman who was arrested while suffering a medical emergency that deputies mistook for drug or alcohol impairment has settled her lawsuit against San Mateo County for $750,000, according to an agreement dated Aug. 1.
TheAlmanac

Police arrest suspect in Menlo Park dating app assault

Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley district trustee signs off after three years on the board

Portola Valley Elementary School District governing board members said goodbye on Nov. 17 to trustee Anne Fazioli-Khiari, who decided over the summer not to run for reelection this fall. Fazioli-Khiari, who has lived in Portola Valley with her husband and two children since 2010, joined the board in 2019. Before...
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park City School District sends off longtime trustee

Flowers and cake was in order at the Thursday, Nov. 17, Menlo Park City School District board meeting, as the community said goodbye to longtime trustee Stacey Jones. Colleagues spoke with admiration of Jones' humble, calm demeanor. The board passed a resolution on Nov. 17 recognizing Jones' service to the...
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy