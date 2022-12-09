Read full article on original website
Related
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers
Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
Meet a Republican who would have all $10,000 of his student loans canceled under Biden's plan but thinks it's an unfair policy
Matthew, 28, would get all of his loans forgiven under the program, but he predicts the Supreme Court will overturn it.
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
The Ugly Truth Behind Biden's Latest Student Loan Payment Pause | Opinion
The student debt payment pause disproportionately benefits wealthier people, many of whom have government jobs.
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
9 million student-loan borrowers got an email in November with the wrong subject line informing them their debt relief has been approved. Corrections are coming.
An Education Dept. contractor told Insider an email mistakenly telling borrowers their student-debt relief is approved was a result of "human error."
Supreme Court says Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked for now, schedules arguments for February
The Supreme Court said Thursday that President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in February, with a decision expected by June.
Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt
cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
The Trump-appointed judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness compared the debt relief to a law enabling Hitler
Mark Pittman, a federal judge in Texas, blocked Biden's student-debt relief last week. In a hearing prior to the ruling, Pittman compared the relief to a law that gave Hitler power. Some legal experts have criticized the decision, arguing the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the relief plan...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Americans Split on How It Will Affect Economy, but Here’s What Experts Say
President Biden had hoped that a sweeping student loan forgiveness program would be one of his signature achievements, but the courts blocked his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal college debt...
Report: Millions told student loans were forgiven, but they were not
CBS reports 9 million people got an incorrect email. This is separate from the 16 million debt relief applications.
Biden's student loan bailout died in the courts, but taxpayers could still be forced to pay the tab
Biden extended the student loan freeze because he sees the writing on the wall: the student loan handout is doomed in the courts.
Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked
Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
Student Loan Forgiveness: 59% of Borrowers Won’t Be Able to Make Payments Come June
When the student loan moratorium lifts next June, millions of Americans could be in hot water. According to a new Morning Consult poll, 59% of student loan borrowers said they may not be able to...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Approval Letters Are Being Sent, But It Doesn’t Mean You’ll Get Money — Here’s Why
Despite legal entanglements that have temporarily halted the Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, administration officials continue to inform borrowers that they are...
Student Loan Forgiveness Won’t Happen Until Next Spring at the Earliest (if at All)
Tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers eager to see their debts forgiven will be left in limbo until next spring. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in a case that will determine the fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The nation’s highest court will hear arguments in late February or early March, and a decision to allow or block the Biden Administration’s broad forgiveness plan is expected by June.
Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll
The Supreme Court said on Dec. 1 that it will hear arguments as soon as February on President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be...
Comments / 0