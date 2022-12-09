ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Money

What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are confused if they should cancel their refund requests now that Biden’s forgiveness plan is blocked

Stick your refund in a savings account—better yet, a high-yield account—until the future of debt relief is more clear. With President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness plan put on hold by two different federal courts, borrowers are left with a number of questions about the future of their student debt. A big one: What do they do if they requested a refund for payments made during the pandemic?
Money

Student Loan Forgiveness Won’t Happen Until Next Spring at the Earliest (if at All)

Tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers eager to see their debts forgiven will be left in limbo until next spring. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in a case that will determine the fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The nation’s highest court will hear arguments in late February or early March, and a decision to allow or block the Biden Administration’s broad forgiveness plan is expected by June.
