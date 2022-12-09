Fire out at the scene of a ruptured gas main in the Nations

A fire is now out at the scene of a ruptured gas line in the Nations in the area of California Avenue and Centennial Boulevard.

Nashville Fire let the gas main burn off. The entire scenario took over two hours from start to when the fire was put out.

One worker, who was on the construction site, was injured. The man was working in a hole when a gas line sparked, causing an explosion that sent him into the air. He has been taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

"Everyone in the immediate neighborhood should be OK," said Kendra Looney, Nashville Fire Department public information officer.

Nashville Fire officials said the gas burned itself off rather than creating an environmental hazard in the air. Fire crews sprayed water as a precaution to anything else from catching fire.

Residents in the nearby area can expect gas, cable, internet and phone line outages due to the situation. Some have experienced no power.

