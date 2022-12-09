﻿MSU Health Care announced Nathan Fitton, D.O., as the new chief medical information officer to oversee the operations and implementation of electronic medical records on Dec. 6."Nate has already proven himself an incredible asset at MSU Health Care and we look forward to him leading the way in improving health care by expanding the digital experience for patients and providers alike," MSU Health Care CEO Seth Ciabotti said in a press release.Since 2019, Fitton has served as an associate chief medical information officer at MSU Health Care. Now he continues as director of osteopathic medical education for Sparrow Family Medicine...

