Passing effects of ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ felt in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Supporters gathered on the White House lawn for a historic moment as the president signs the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’ Federal protection for LGBTQ and interracial marriages is now in effect and it’s already having an effect here in Mid-Michigan. The organization ‘Lansing Pride’ focuses on being proud of who you […]
Little Miss Flint Broke Down Over Lack Of Donations For Christmas Event
Activist Mari Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, broke down during an appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show.'
Concerns over Muskegon Heights School issues make their way to Lansing
On December 2nd, dozens of high school students in Muskegon Heights walked out of their classrooms and attended a district board meeting as a form of protest.
Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning
ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
WLNS
Mid-Michigan rescue group holds monthly adoption events
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for a new companion, Soldan’s Pet Supplies in Okemos and south Lansing put together an adoption event every month. The event is hosted by the Animal Placement Bureau. If you are not looking to adopt, the No-Kill volunteer rescue...
wkar.org
Lansing approves plan to fund MLK Blvd corridor development
The City of Lansing is moving forward with plans to fund development projects along South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Lansing City Council approved a proposal at a meeting this week that establishes multiple goals to reinvest in the region. The South MLK Jr. Blvd Corridor Improvement Authority, created by Mayor Andy Schor in 2019, hopes to create a positive environment for businesses and improve the region’s aesthetic design and accessibility.
MSU Health Care announces Nathan Fitton, chief medical information officer
MSU Health Care announced Nathan Fitton, D.O., as the new chief medical information officer to oversee the operations and implementation of electronic medical records on Dec. 6."Nate has already proven himself an incredible asset at MSU Health Care and we look forward to him leading the way in improving health care by expanding the digital experience for patients and providers alike," MSU Health Care CEO Seth Ciabotti said in a press release.Since 2019, Fitton has served as an associate chief medical information officer at MSU Health Care. Now he continues as director of osteopathic medical education for Sparrow Family Medicine...
wkar.org
Sunrise MSU activists escorted from Breslin Center following fossil fuel divestment protest
Over the weekend, a group of Michigan State University student environmental activists were told to take down protest signs and escorted out of the Breslin Center during a basketball game. It’s the second time they've been removed from a campus athletic event this year. Sunrise MSU is a student...
Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
State News
MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
WILX-TV
Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
wkar.org
Lansing, Windsor Township sign revenue sharing agreement
The city of Lansing and Windsor Township are signing a revenue sharing agreement that will also benefit a local public utility provider. Consumers Energy is planning to relocate its mid-Michigan operations center from a populated north Lansing neighborhood to a larger facility in Windsor Township near Dimondale. The township would...
UPMATTERS
Looking back: How the Kerns Hotel fire shook Lansing, Michigan’s Legislature
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this day 88 years ago, Lansing’s Kerns Hotel caught fire, killing at least 34 people and injuring 44 more — including 14 firefighters. The fire had ramifications far beyond the families who lost loved ones. Seven Michigan lawmakers were killed in the blaze, and special elections triggered by the fire took away one party’s control over the state House.
themanchestermirror.com
U-M hospital system to acquire Sparrow Health in latest Michigan merger
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Lansing-based Sparrow Health System is to be absorbed into Michigan Medicine by next summer — a move that hospital leaders say will expand access to specialty medicine in mid-Michigan and put Sparrow on better financial footing, the health systems announced Friday.
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Fox17
West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Win or not, ‘he’s a star.’ Community turns out to watch Brayden Lape in ‘The Voice’ finale
JACKSON, MI – Support from throughout Jackson County and the state has gotten Brayden Lape to the finale on “The Voice,” and this encouragement was strong during his finale performances on Monday. More than 200 people gathered at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St....
