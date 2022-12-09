Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
The Best New Australian Music From November
This month we’re back highlighting the month of November’s best releases, and spotlighting artists from across the country who are pushing the boundaries of Australian music. November graced us with some with enriching, genre-fluid releases, and showcased the multifarious nature of our scene. Many artists in this month’s list travelled back to their roots, with one example being Western Sydney artist Just M, who shot the accompanying music video for his track “Ancient Wisdom” in Nairobi, Kenya. As the year comes to a close, we can safely attest that we’ve witnessed a shake-up in the Australian music scene this year—with a myriad of artists spearheading a new sound. Take a glimpse into some of the best releases November had to offer.
hypebeast.com
Blxst Drives Down the California Coast in New “Keep Calling” Music Video
Blxst has quickly been building out his discography over the past few years. In April, the rapper dropped his ambitious and distinctly West Coast rap studio album, Before You Go. The following month, in May, he made an appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on the track “Die Hard” alongside Amanda Reifer.
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders says the band would be ‘interested’ in writing a Bond theme
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says the band would be “interested” in writing a James Bond theme song.Helders was discussing the Sheffield band’s seventh studio album The Car during an interview with NME after the publication named it album of the year.Asked if the band would ever make a Bond theme song, Helders said: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”The drummer then joked that he believed frontman Alex Turner was already writing tunes that sound like Bond songs.“However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond...
End of an Era – Iggy Pop Says He Will Never Do a Stage Dive Again
For years, Iggy Pop has been one of the more energetic and dynamic stage performers, but one aspect of his shows will no longer happen again. The 75-year-old Pop revealed in a chat with NME that his days of stage-diving are over. Pop is often thought of as one of...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
100 gecs, Axel Boman, Ulla, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
SFGate
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Metro Boomin’s Chart-Topping Album ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin has the hot hand right now. According to Billboard, the superproducer’s sophomore effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Dec. 17. It gave him his third No. 1 and he had his biggest week yet: 185,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S.
Iggy Pop vows to never stage-dive again due to being "too rickety"
The Godfather of Punk says he'll no longer be stage-diving during live shows, a move that he famously popularised in his youth as frontman of The Stooges
Complex
Little Simz’s ‘NO THANK YOU’ LP Is An Essential Listen
The plaudits and awards are still technically rolling in for Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and honestly, we were content with letting it roll a little longer and continuing to digest it, but then last week, Simbi took to her socials to make the shock announcement that not only had she been working on a new album, but also that she would be releasing it within the week. That day has now come and late last night her latest tome, NO THANK YOU, hit streaming services.
HipHopDX.com
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
SFGate
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
Complex
Watch Puss in Boots Take On His Best Adversary Yet: Hot Sauce
Sean Evans has interviewed Hollywood’s biggest stars, but he’s never sat across from a fearless animated feline, until now. Thee Puss in Boots, slayer of dragons and other huge monsters, stopped by Hot Ones in support of his latest movie, DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Philharmonia/Shani review – fast-rising conductor shapes and steers Mahler’s monster
Lahav Shani favoured excitement over weight in his reading of Mahler’s sixth symphony, while Lisa Batiashvili’s exceptional virtuosity added depth to Sibelius’s Violin Concert
Complex
Ticketmaster Mexico Issues Apology After ‘Unprecedented’ Number of Fake Tickets at Bad Bunny Show
Bad Bunny just ended his World’s Hottest Tour on Dec. 10, but some unlucky fans weren’t able to get in to see him perform. The Puerto Rican star held his last stop in Mexico City at the historic Estadio Azteca. He held two shows on Friday and Saturday, tweeting that the tour was the best experience of his life.
Complex
Kaws Questions Authenticity of Unreleased Air Jordan Collab
Images of a purported Kaws x Air Jordan 1 Low sample began floating around the web on the internet yesterday, but Brian “Kaws” Donnelly himself is questioning the authenticity of the sneakers. Reseller English Sole shared images on Instagram of what he claimed to be a sample version...
Why the American Underground Rave Scene is Making a Comeback
Why the American Underground Rave Scene is Making a Comeback. Kulture Cru at Kulture Wave 3 Rave in PhiladelphiaPhoto byFame Lust Mario. The American rave scene has been around since the mid-1980s and is one of the most popular forms of electronic music in the United States. Rave culture has evolved to include a variety of genres, such as trance, techno, house, drum and bass, dubstep, and more. The music is usually accompanied by colorful visuals and lasers at large gatherings known as raves or parties. These events often take place in warehouses or other large venues and typically last all night long. While some raves are strictly for dancing and listening to music, others involve a variety of activities such as art installations, live performances from DJs and musicians, video projections, interactive games, foam pits and more. Many people who attend these events dress in bright colors and adorn themselves with glow sticks or other accessories.
Comments / 0