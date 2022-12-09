Read full article on original website
State Representative-Elect Sousa Meets With Senator Warren
FRAMINGHAM – State Representative-elect Priscila Sousa met with Senator Elizabeth Warren, yesterday, December 5. “My newly elected colleagues and I had a chance to talk legislative priorities with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Topics discussed included economic development, accessible and affordable renewable energy, workforce development and federal funding to help the most vulnerable parts of the 6th Middlesex District,” posted Sousa on social media.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Republicans plan to add $25 million to budget for stadium improvements
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Legislature has held two public hearings on the 2023 county budget and the lawmakers will vote on it Thursday evening. Prior to voting on the spending plan, Republican members are expected to offer, and pass, a $25 million dollar amendment for improvements at Dutchess Stadium, a county park.
