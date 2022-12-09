Read full article on original website
KUTV
Trial to begin for human rights activist killed by gate in Arches National Park in 2020
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a woman killed at a Utah national park in 2020 is preparing to head to trial for the wrongful death lawsuit. Esther “Essie” Nakajjigo was 25 years old when an unsecured gate inside Arches National Park swung open and impaled the vehicle she was a passenger in, killing her.
Trial begins for woman decapitated at Arches National Park, family seeks $140M
A widow and his wife’s family are seeking $140 million in damages from the U.S. government more than two years after a woman was killed in a Utah national park. Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo. Attorneys for Michaud and Nakajjigo’s family gave their opening arguments when the civil trial began Monday. They argue that the U.S. Park Service was negligent and did not maintain the gates at the entrances and exits to...
Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
nationalparkstraveler.org
House Committee Hears Differing Opinions On How To Solve Park Crowding
Proposals ranging from no barriers to visitation in the National Park System to better management of visitors entering and exploring parks were floated Tuesday during a House subcommittee hearing on how to deal with overcrowded parks, but no consensus materialized and whether the issue will be revisited in the next Congress remains to be seen.
Gizmodo
U.S. Government Will Pay to Move Native Tribes Whose Lands Are Threatened by Climate Change
Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
Tribes in the Colorado River Basin are fighting for their water. States wish they wouldn’t.
This story was published in partnership with High Country News. In early November, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by the Navajo Nation that could have far-reaching impacts on tribal water rights in the Colorado River Basin. In its suit, the Navajo Nation argues that the Department of Interior has a responsibility, grounded in treaty law, to protect future access to water from the Colorado River. Several states and water districts have filed petitions opposing the tribe, stating that the river is “already fully allocated.”
Gephardt Daily
Woman dead, husband injured in Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors found a man injured and his wife unresponsive at Zion National Park Wednesday, and Search and Rescue crews responded to the scenes. The man, found on Riverside Walk, was transported to the Zion Emergency Operations Center. Farther up...
Trump lawyers implicated in “coordinated plot” to copy voting system data in multiple states
Election security advocates sent a letter to federal investigators Monday urging them to probe a "coordinated plot" by former President Donald Trump's supporters to copy election software in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada after the 2020 election, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The letter, which was addressed to special counsel Jack...
Trump Cries Foul After Kari Lake Loses Arizona Governor Race: 'Really Bad'
Donald Trump has expressed the unsubstantiated belief that election irregularities cost Kari Lake the Arizona governor's race. Lake, the latest Trump-endorsed 2020 election denier to have lost their midterm election, was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs nearly one week after the November 8 polls opened after mail-in ballots were slowly counted in the state.
Few Remember The Massacre Of Native Indian Americans
“It almost annihilated us as a people,” said Darren B. Parry. Parry is a former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. “But it’s largely been forgotten.” because the Civil War overshadowed the event. The causalities were 350 people. But some reports suggest higher numbers. (source)
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Arizona
Arizona is one of the best states to own land in. The United States is a vast country with various landscapes and terrains. From the Everglades in Florida to the tundra of Alaska, the United States has it all. But Arizona stands out among the 49 states as a great place to own land. That’s right, it’s a financially savvy decision to invest in Arizona land, and here’s why.
Camp Hope provider, residents want federal judge to stop sweep of homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash - Citing "imminent harm" to the people living in Spokane's large homeless camp, providers and residents will ask a federal judge Thursday night to step in and prevent a law enforcement sweep.
The Ringer
Governor John Dutton Wants to Take Montana Back to 1883
At Ruby’s Cafe, a quaint, sparsely populated diner in Missoula, John Dutton, the newly elected 26th governor of Montana, is quietly judging me for ordering my burger medium-well. Dutton has already finished his meal, a very, very rare steak. “Pull it out of the cooler and whisper fire to it,” he tells the waitress in his craggy rasp, though he smiles easily with her and the other employees at Ruby’s. With me there are no smiles. The best mood I provoke in John Dutton is a sort of mild indifference, but I’ll take indifference any day of the week with this man. He has worse moods.
Mesquite Local News
New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles
Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m
A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home...
California reparations task force to talk eligibility
California's task force studying reparations for Black residents will discuss eligibility requirements at a two-day meeting that starts Wednesday.
BASE Jumper in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Moab Cliff
An effortless glide down a Utah cliff turned into a deadly situation when a buildings, antennae, span and earth (BASE) jumper hit an adjacent wall and was dangling from his parachute 80 feet above a talus slope. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Australia took the plunge off of The Crown exit point in Kane Creek Canyon, roughly 400 feet off the ground. On his way down, the jumper’s parachute snagged on a jutting piece of the red rock cliff and slammed into the way, completely at the mercy of his gear’s strength.
Spirit Mountain, Nevada, May Be the Next National Monument
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., President Biden vowed to protect Spirit Mountain, the sacred Nevada site known as Avi Kwa Ame by the indigenous Mojave people, and thousands of acres around it. While Biden has not yet designated the vast acreage a national monument, the President said at the November 30 summit, “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many Tribes that are here today.”
How John Otto Made the Colorado National Monument a National Park
Without John Otto, there is no telling what would have happened to the amazing rock formations and canyons just south of Fruita/ Grand Junction, Colorado. Known to many as the Father of the Colorado National Monument, Otto's efforts to preserve the area as a national park began with his arrival in Western Colorado, followed by 5 years of non-stop campaigning before President Taft created the Monument in 1911.
KGW
Tribal and government leaders celebrate Klamath River dam removal
OREGON, USA — Leaders from tribal nations, along with representatives from state and federal government, celebrated the recent decision to remove four dams along the Klamath River at a press conference on Thursday. Joe James, chairman of the Yurok tribal council, said the day was momentous and one that...
