Coventry, CT

Eyewitness News

Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury kids shop with a cop for annual holiday program

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual program helps build positive relationships with children while helping families in need. Waterbury police participated in Shop with a Cop on Tuesday night at Walmart. The program used gift cards from the Reach Foundation to buy presents for families. “Just being a police officer and giving back to the […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YAHOO!

A horrible anniversary, and what we haven't done to stop it from happening again.

We’ve all heard the expression "insanity is doing the same thing over and over and hoping this time the result will be different." When twenty-six school children and teachers were murdered ten years ago Wednesday at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut (you just realized it's been a decade, didn't you? I know it doesn't seem possible it's already been that long, and yet it is), part of me wanted to believe we’d find a way to stop doing this to one another.
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Skipping school

MANCHESTER — The school district is facing attendance issues, with chronic absenteeism rates increasing as the holiday season approaches. WHAT: Superintendent Matthew Geary presented an update Monday focused on the Board of Education’s five priorities, discussed and outlined in meetings earlier this year. HOW: Chronic absenteeism rates are...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Evictions are surging, and children often pay the price

The remnants of Dexter Menyfield’s childhood are crammed into a storage unit. To yank out a garbage bag full of clothes is to nearly send his old Hot Wheels rolling. An attempt to free his mother’s porcelain elephant dislodges his X-Box, which teeters before he grabs it. Since...
Journal Inquirer

Families still displaced; investigation into mill fire continues

VERNON — Several families in the Rockville section of town were still unable to return to their homes this morning after a massive fire at a former textile mill at 114 Brooklyn St. early Monday. The American Red Cross said it is assisting four Vernon families — seven adults...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire damages house in Coventry

COVENTRY — No one was hurt in a fire Monday afternoon at a home at 118 Brigham Road, Fire Chief Bud Meyers said. The blaze was reported at 2:14 p.m., and heavy fire was seen coming from the front and rear of the building, the Fire Department said. The...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: Students in Enfield aren’t having a gas

Many decades ago, during a very brief period, there was a fear around the campus of Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield, that one was susceptible to being shot while there. After all, a career criminal and noted prison-escaper, was on the loose after breaking out of a nearby maximum security facility in Somers.
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Dec 12th to 18th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 12, 2022 to Sunday, December 18th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday. Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.
VERNON, CT

