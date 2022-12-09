Read full article on original website
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
Waterbury kids shop with a cop for annual holiday program
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual program helps build positive relationships with children while helping families in need. Waterbury police participated in Shop with a Cop on Tuesday night at Walmart. The program used gift cards from the Reach Foundation to buy presents for families. “Just being a police officer and giving back to the […]
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
YAHOO!
A horrible anniversary, and what we haven't done to stop it from happening again.
We’ve all heard the expression "insanity is doing the same thing over and over and hoping this time the result will be different." When twenty-six school children and teachers were murdered ten years ago Wednesday at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut (you just realized it's been a decade, didn't you? I know it doesn't seem possible it's already been that long, and yet it is), part of me wanted to believe we’d find a way to stop doing this to one another.
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
Brookfield, Torrington Receive Grants To Demolish Blighted Properties
For years I wondered about the abandoned property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. There has been tremendous change and a lot of progress all around the Four Corners, but this abandoned, beat up property has always been an eye sore. Your days are numbered 20 Station Road, Brookfield, thanks to a grant from good ol' Connecticut.
Skipping school
MANCHESTER — The school district is facing attendance issues, with chronic absenteeism rates increasing as the holiday season approaches. WHAT: Superintendent Matthew Geary presented an update Monday focused on the Board of Education’s five priorities, discussed and outlined in meetings earlier this year. HOW: Chronic absenteeism rates are...
Journal Inquirer
Evictions are surging, and children often pay the price
The remnants of Dexter Menyfield’s childhood are crammed into a storage unit. To yank out a garbage bag full of clothes is to nearly send his old Hot Wheels rolling. An attempt to free his mother’s porcelain elephant dislodges his X-Box, which teeters before he grabs it. Since...
Journal Inquirer
Families still displaced; investigation into mill fire continues
VERNON — Several families in the Rockville section of town were still unable to return to their homes this morning after a massive fire at a former textile mill at 114 Brooklyn St. early Monday. The American Red Cross said it is assisting four Vernon families — seven adults...
Fire damages house in Coventry
COVENTRY — No one was hurt in a fire Monday afternoon at a home at 118 Brigham Road, Fire Chief Bud Meyers said. The blaze was reported at 2:14 p.m., and heavy fire was seen coming from the front and rear of the building, the Fire Department said. The...
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: Students in Enfield aren’t having a gas
Many decades ago, during a very brief period, there was a fear around the campus of Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield, that one was susceptible to being shot while there. After all, a career criminal and noted prison-escaper, was on the loose after breaking out of a nearby maximum security facility in Somers.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows
Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
milfordmirror.com
What we know, don’t know about death of Milford woman Julie Minogue, whose 'passion was her children'
MILFORD — Julie Minogue, the 40-year-old mother who police say was killed Dec. 6 inside her Salem Walk condominium by the father of her 3-year-old son, was described by her family as an avid runner and walker whose “greatest passion was her children.”. “As a single mother she...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Dec 12th to 18th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 12, 2022 to Sunday, December 18th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
Eyewitness News
Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday. Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.
milfordmirror.com
Attorneys for Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van incident, begin talks with New Haven to settle $100M lawsuit
NEW HAVEN — Attorneys for Richard 'Randy" Cox, the man paralyzed in a police van in June, began talks Monday to move his $100 million lawsuit against five officers facing criminal charges and the city toward a settlement. But it will likely take multiple sessions to figure out if...
East Hartford designated as World War II Heritage City
EAST HARTFORD — The National Park Service has designated East Hartford as an American World War II Heritage City for its contribution in that war, led by the efforts of Pratt & Whitney employees. “This is an enormous designation for our community and a testament to the integral role...
Meriden man faces weapons charges in Southington
The suspect identified as 18-year old Angel Aviles of Meriden. Near him they discovered three loose rounds of ammunition . They also found two firearms with extended magazines hidden underneath the mattress.
