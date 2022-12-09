ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wu's been in office a year now and city councilors wonder when she's going to do something to make developers add more affordable housing that Bostonians can afford

 5 days ago
4d ago

Affordable housing, in this market, isn’t affordable for the people who need it and won’t be as long as labor, material and land costs are as high as they are. There isn’t anything Wu or any other Mayor can do except try to think outside the box. How about taking by eminent domain the many vacant properties around the country - malls, hotels, houses, and working to convert them into houses? Hotels in particular are already set up for this.

Teresa Wallace
3d ago

She hasn’t done too much of anything for the City of Boston! The City is a nightmare on every aspect! Oh yeah she spent millions to improve City Hall Plaza guess that was priority! Mayor Who ?

redgirl
3d ago

Why would she do anything to make things better? She is a democrat / liberal. They embrace the chaos and love ur… especially if it harms the law abiding tax paying citizens.

