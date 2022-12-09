DETROIT -- Isaiah Buggs is someone the Detroit Lions have continuously pointed to for being more important than what can be read from a box score. And while that might still be true. Buggs’ impact jumps off the stat sheet this time around, too. Buggs notched one tackle, one sack for a loss of 5 yards and a forced fumble from a goal-to-go situation before halftime. Lions head coach Dan Campbell put that play right there with C.J. Moore’s 42-yard fake punt run as the most significant of the day in the 34-23 win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO