Ex-Lions quarterback reportedly signing back with Houston Texans
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Driskel surprisingly split snaps off the practice squad with Davis Mills for the Houston Texans in Week 14. And now the former Detroit Lions quarterback is reportedly getting added to Houston’s 53-man roster. Driskel spent the 2019 season in Detroit, starting three games in relief...
What’s being said after Lions keep Vikings from NFC North crown for another week
DETROIT -- The Minnesota Vikings have had the chance to put the NFC North title on ice for two weeks running. But they’ll have to wait at least another week after losing 34-23 to the Detroit Lions in Week 14 action from Ford Field. And now only do the...
Jets preparing to have QB Mike White vs. Lions despite post-game hospital trip
ALLEN PARK -- New York Jets quarterback Mike White left their loss to the Buffalo Bills twice, then went to the hospital once it ended to have his rib injury evaluated. And despite that, it sounds like they expect to have White under center against the Detroit Lions in Week 15 action from New Jersey. Ethan Greenberg, the team reporter for the Jets, reports they are preparing “as if White will start” against Detroit.
DL Isaiah Buggs forces clutch fumble in win, with Lions rallying around big man
DETROIT -- Isaiah Buggs is someone the Detroit Lions have continuously pointed to for being more important than what can be read from a box score. And while that might still be true. Buggs’ impact jumps off the stat sheet this time around, too. Buggs notched one tackle, one sack for a loss of 5 yards and a forced fumble from a goal-to-go situation before halftime. Lions head coach Dan Campbell put that play right there with C.J. Moore’s 42-yard fake punt run as the most significant of the day in the 34-23 win.
Lions grades: Offense stays hot, defensive line comes up big in latest win
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (6-7) kept their hot streak rolling, beating the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) 34-23 in Week 14. This post will run through MLive’s grades from the game:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff continues to have the hot hand, completing 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards with three...
Inside the locker room: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins gives props to red-hot Lions
DETROIT -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins credited the Detroit Lions for playing a ton of different coverages and being a “good football team” after losing 34-23 at Ford Field in Week 14. And it’s not like Cousins had a bad day, either. The former Michigan State star...
Lions draft pick via Rams remains in top 5; ESPN’s Todd McShay drops first mock
ALLEN PARK -- The red-hot Detroit Lions (6-7) are projected to pick twice in the top 15 in the draft, which is quite the score for a team in the NFC playoff hunt. With all the Week 14 games in the books, the Lions are projected to have Pick 4 via the Los Angeles Rams and Pick 15. That Rams (4-9) pick took a hit Thursday night, with quarterback Baker Mayfield working some magic on a game-winning 98-yard drive.
