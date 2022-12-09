ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets preparing to have QB Mike White vs. Lions despite post-game hospital trip

ALLEN PARK -- New York Jets quarterback Mike White left their loss to the Buffalo Bills twice, then went to the hospital once it ended to have his rib injury evaluated. And despite that, it sounds like they expect to have White under center against the Detroit Lions in Week 15 action from New Jersey. Ethan Greenberg, the team reporter for the Jets, reports they are preparing “as if White will start” against Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
DL Isaiah Buggs forces clutch fumble in win, with Lions rallying around big man

DETROIT -- Isaiah Buggs is someone the Detroit Lions have continuously pointed to for being more important than what can be read from a box score. And while that might still be true. Buggs’ impact jumps off the stat sheet this time around, too. Buggs notched one tackle, one sack for a loss of 5 yards and a forced fumble from a goal-to-go situation before halftime. Lions head coach Dan Campbell put that play right there with C.J. Moore’s 42-yard fake punt run as the most significant of the day in the 34-23 win.
DETROIT, MI
Lions draft pick via Rams remains in top 5; ESPN’s Todd McShay drops first mock

ALLEN PARK -- The red-hot Detroit Lions (6-7) are projected to pick twice in the top 15 in the draft, which is quite the score for a team in the NFC playoff hunt. With all the Week 14 games in the books, the Lions are projected to have Pick 4 via the Los Angeles Rams and Pick 15. That Rams (4-9) pick took a hit Thursday night, with quarterback Baker Mayfield working some magic on a game-winning 98-yard drive.
DETROIT, MI
