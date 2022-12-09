ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Video shows police serving search warrants to 3 NMSU basketball players ahead of ‘Battle of I-10’

By Jason McNabb
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New footage from an officer-worn lapel camera shows New Mexico State Police serving search warrants to NMSU basketball players ahead of the November 30 game against UTEP.

According to the footage, police were looking for players Issa Muhammad, Marcellus Avery, and Anthony Roy to serve search warrants. Police say those three players were in the yellow Camaro that arrived at the scene of the November 19 shooting that left NMSU basketball player Mike Peake injured and UNM student Brandon Travis dead.

According to police, Peake placed his phone, gun, and tablet in the trunk of the Camaro shortly after the shooting.

In the video, police can be seen asking NMSU head basketball coach Greg Heiar about the whereabouts of the three players.

"Sir, by any chance, any contact with Anthony Roy or any of the other players that we're trying to talk to?" said an officer.

"No," said Heiar.

"Do you have a way to get ahold of these three players?" said the officer again.

"I don't, no," said Heiar.

The officer then asked if the players would be at the game later that day.

After Heiar initially doesn't respond, the officer asks again.

"Yeah, they'll be at the game," replied Heiar.

It is unknown whether any players were ultimately served the search warrants.

