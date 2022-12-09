Heidi Klum is Glowing Head-to-Toe in Hot Pink Suit Dress That Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs

Heidi Klum is clearly a fashion expert (duh, she hosted Project Runway for years before becoming a judge on Making the Cut ), but her red carpet looks lately have been off the charts! Attending The Hollywood Reporter ’s 2022 Women In Entertainment Gala on Dec 7, the German-born model showed off her mile-long toned legs in a hot pink mini suit dress with bright purple Valentino platform pumps.

The mom of four accessorized the colorful look with a gold pendant necklace, several rings, long nude nails, and her straight long hair with her now-signature bangs.

On Instagram , it looks like Klum is as in love with this look as we are, posting a series of pics from the carpet and captioning it, “💖💞💝.”

Heidi Klum attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Prior to appearing on the dusty rose pink carpet alongside other Hollywood A-listers including Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton , and Charlize Theron , Klum turned out another show-stopping look a day earlier at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards .

At the award show, Klum also rocked another bright color in a white and neon green plaint-splattered dress with white thigh-high boots – cool and sexy! Safe to say we’re crazy about Klum’s red carpet looks lately and we can’t wait to see more!

