Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee

A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel.

The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.

Yolanda Dillion worked as a fiscal budget analyst in the fiscal unit of the Department as well driving part-time for Uber. She had just brought a guest back to the hotel when the suspect allegedly stabbed her and left her to die in her vehicle.

Through an investigation, which involved Uber, suspect Brandon Jacobs was identified as the last fare Dillion had ending at the motel.

He was taken in for questioning and ultimately confessed to the killing, telling investigators when he woke up that day he was intent on killing somebody.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson attended the same press conference where Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced the arrest of Jacobs and the solving of the homicide.

Ferguson said members of the fiscal unit were in shock after getting the news about Dillion.

He described her as a warm presence in the department who he called a “quiet giant”.