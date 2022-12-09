Central El Pasoans haven't had a designated park where they can take their four-legged friends before, but that's all changing starting next year. The City of El Paso has done a great job of adding new dog parks across the city for dog owners to enjoy, but some areas of the city have still been waiting to get a park specially designed for their furry family member. Residents in the neighborhoods in central El Paso around Kern Place and UTEP haven't had a designated dog park to take their dogs off the leash and let them wander freely.

