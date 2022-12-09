Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Las Cruces mayor looks to work with El Paso mayor as shelters reach capacity
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some migrants were sent to Las Cruces and the city's mayor tried to see if they could come to an agreement with El Paso to find more space. The El Calvario Methodist Church told KFOX14 they could shut down by January if they do not receive federal funding.
KFOX 14
Abe Mac Band performs at El Paso elementary schools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Abe Mac Band is performing a concert series for multiple elementary schools in El Paso this week. The Texas country band is performing at the following schools:. Dec. 12: Tigua Pre-K Dec. 13: Desert Wind Elementary, Carroll T. Welch Elementary, Elfida Chavez Elementary.
krwg.org
City can’t demand advocates split costs for former clubhouse in Las Cruces
I was 13 or 14 years old when I came to the realization that tennis is way cheaper than golf. So, I haven’t spent much time in golf clubhouses. But, I’m certainly aware that those connected to country clubs have a well-earned reputation for racism and sexism. The...
Dog Owners Excited About The New Dog Park Coming To West Central El Paso
Central El Pasoans haven't had a designated park where they can take their four-legged friends before, but that's all changing starting next year. The City of El Paso has done a great job of adding new dog parks across the city for dog owners to enjoy, but some areas of the city have still been waiting to get a park specially designed for their furry family member. Residents in the neighborhoods in central El Paso around Kern Place and UTEP haven't had a designated dog park to take their dogs off the leash and let them wander freely.
Popular New Mexico Pizza Chain Dion’s Coming to El Paso’s West Side
A popular chain of pizza restaurants from the Land of Enchantment is moving into the Sun City. Albuquerque-based Dion’s restaurant is moving into rapidly growing Northwest El Paso, according to online state documents. Pizza, Subs, and That Ranch Dressing. Loved by its customer for its pies and “amazing” ranch...
El Paso’s Most Destructive Fires – Demons, Dumpsters & Lightning
Downtown was the scene of another big fire yesterday that blanketed a portion of Downtown and Sunset Heights in a thick, noxious cloud of smoke. A dumpster fire near S. El Paso Street and Overland spread to a nearby building and destroyed the J & J Shoe warehouse. A second fire started nearby but was handled by the El Paso Fire Department quickly.
KFOX 14
Shelters at capacity after thousands of migrants cross to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Both the Rescue Mission of El Paso and the Opportunity Center are at capacity. The deputy director for the Opportunity Center told KFOX14 they were told over 1,200 migrants would be released to different shelters in the area. Also adding to the dire situation,...
KFOX 14
El Paso police remove migrants from Union Plaza parking garage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants that slept in the Union Plaza Parking Garage through the near-freezing temperatures in downtown El Paso overnight were removed Tuesday morning. El Paso police told the migrants they had to leave because they are in violation of city ordinance. Staff with the Opportunity...
Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes
El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
franchising.com
Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory
December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
KVIA
Watch: El Paso Fire Department battles downtown fire
EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso. According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 has a crew...
Ascarate Park Is Now Home To El Paso’s First Pickleball Court
Are you a fan of Pickleball? Not sure what that is? Don’t worry, I didn’t know what that was either until I started seeing friends post about it and I did my research. Pickleball does NOT have anything to do with pickles. Sad. BUT it is a sport that looks pretty fun.
KFOX 14
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
KFOX 14
El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
Destiny Church to give out food, other items to 400 families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Destiny Church in Northeast El Paso is planning to give out food to 400 families during its Annual Holiday Food Giveaway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9615 Dyer. The event will be drive-thru only and will include toys and other items this year. The church has given out […]
KFOX 14
Santa Teresa High School switches to remote learning due to sewer blockage
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School will switch to remote learning Tuesday because of a blockage in the sewer lines, the Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday evening. "Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to determine when students can safely return to the building," GISD...
KFOX 14
Kennedy, Cordova Silverstein address allegations made in race for El Paso District 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It is the final stretch before the seats for three El Paso City Council races are decided in a run-off election on Saturday. The race for District 1, which covers parts of the west side and upper valley, is between Analisa Cordova Silverstein and Brian Kennedy.
