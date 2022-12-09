ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner’s son, dead at 62, wife says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8ccE_0jdKrPbT00

( WFLA ) – Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62, his family has announced.

Ronnie Turner’s wife, French musician Afida Turner, first announced his death on Instagram, calling him a “true angel” and lamenting that she wasn’t “able to save” him.

Afida Turner also included several photos of her and Ronnie Turner in her post.

Tina Turner later shared her own social-media post confirming the news.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she wrote. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Anne Heche wasn’t high at time of fiery crash, coroner finds

An official cause of death has not been disclosed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that officers were sent to Ronnie Turner’s home in Encino for a death investigation.

TMZ also reported that 911 operators were called after Ronnie Turner experienced trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived and attempted to perform CPR, but he died at the scene, according to the report.

The 62-year-old was one of the rock-and-roll legend’s four sons. His brother, Craig Turner, died in 2018 by suicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who gained fame as the DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died. He was 40 years old. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Boss died at a hotel or motel on Dec. 13. On Wednesday morning, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, issued a statement to People magazine about her husband’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cause of death revealed for Ronnie Turner, son of Ike and Tina Turner

Authorities have released the cause of death for Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner and her ex-husband Ike. Turner died from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, a form of cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. He also appeared to also be suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is […]
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life

Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute

Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. The singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, looking despondent, on Instagram after news of his death broke on Dec 9. "Ronnie, you...
DoYouRemember?

Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner Mourns ‘Beloved’ Son Ronnie: ‘You Left The World Far Too Early’

Tina Turner broke her silence over the death of her and Ike Turner’s son, Ronnie Turner. Ronnie passed away on Dec. 8, and Tina, 83, issued a statement over the tragedy. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she shared on Friday, the day when news of Ronnie’s death broke. Tina shared a black and white photo of her with her eyes closed to her Instagram, a means for her to express her grief. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jim Stewart, Stax Records Co-Founder, Dead at 92

Jim Stewart, a co-founder of Stax Records, died on Monday at age 92. The news was confirmed by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. "Mr. Stewart died peacefully surrounded by his family," a statement on its website reads, "and will be missed by millions of music fans around the world as one of the great pioneers of soul music and an architect of the Memphis Sound."
MEMPHIS, TN
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
KTLA

12 people rescued from possible human smuggling boat in Huntington Beach

Authorities are investigating after 12 sickened people were rescued from a boat in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night. The passengers on board were found suffering from an unknown illness while one person had a possible leg injury, said the Huntington Beach Fire Department. The passengers’ identities have not been released. Authorities received reports of a […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Driver rescued after car plunges into water in Huntington Beach

Divers rescued a driver from a car that plunged into waters of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach Wednesday morning. A 911 call reported the vehicle submerged in water at the reserve around 2 a.m. Stringer video showed life guards and paramedics responding to the scene to help rescue the driver. The unidentified […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor

A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
LONG BEACH, MS
KTLA

KTLA

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy