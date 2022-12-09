ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUCountry

LSU OL Marcus Dumervil Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The Florida native played in 16 games for the Tigers from 2020-22. The former 4-star prospect will have three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games for the Tigers. Utilizing his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

LSU football: 4 players Tigers must target in transfer portal

To improve the depth and caliber of the Tigers, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will be using the college football transfer portal. That’s not surprising considering his optimism that the team would improve on its decent performance in 2022 by bringing in a large number of fresh players via the portal. Here we will discuss the four players whom LSU football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Truck of recyclables contaminated after LSU versus Alabama game day, Facility Services offers solutions

A truck of recyclables was contaminated with trash during the LSU versus Alabama game on Nov. 5 at the National GameDay Recycling Challenge due to a miscommunication, according to campus sustainability. The GameDay Recycling Challenge is a nationwide competition between colleges and universities aimed toward recycling and reducing the waste...
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree

Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB.com

Expansion coming to Baton Rouge Metro Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A more than $113 million investment by Burrell Aviation into the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and its surrounding communities is projected to create hundreds of permanent jobs. “Over the next two to four years, we are expecting over 1500 jobs,” said founder Daniel Burrell.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Peter Panepinto secures another term as Hammond mayor

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents have re-elected incumbent Peter Panepinto for another term as mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Panepinto defeated Tracy Washington Wells in a runoff Saturday. Panepinto secured 61 percent of the vote over Wells. Panepinto was first elected to the position in January 2015. He...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Newcomer upsets 3-term incumbent in Public Service Commission race

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Devante Lewis has won the Public Service Commission District 3 seat. Lewis beat Lambert Boissiere who has been on the commission for 17 years. The Public Service Commission is a five-person commission that regulates the prices, reliability, and safety of public services. Lewis won...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
