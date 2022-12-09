Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
BREAKING: LSU Adds Commitment From Elite TE Jackson McGohan
Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process. Fast forward to a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and McGohan made the decision to commit to LSU in the blink of an eye.
LSU OL Marcus Dumervil Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The Florida native played in 16 games for the Tigers from 2020-22. The former 4-star prospect will have three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games for the Tigers. Utilizing his...
LSU football: 4 players Tigers must target in transfer portal
To improve the depth and caliber of the Tigers, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will be using the college football transfer portal. That’s not surprising considering his optimism that the team would improve on its decent performance in 2022 by bringing in a large number of fresh players via the portal. Here we will discuss the four players whom LSU football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
LSUSports.net
Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show
BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Raydarious Jones Announces His Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last week, former LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones announced Monday night that he is headed to Mississippi State. Jones, a junior from Horn Lake, Miss., appeared in nine games last year but was suspended this season due to academics.
2023 commit Tyree Adams ready to get to work at LSU
Looking at the plan for the four-star tackle prospect, how he fits into the youth movement expected to take place in this offensive line in 2023.
Head coach David Simoneaux leaves Catholic after just 2 seasons to replace longtime Central coach Sid Edwards
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After just two seasons at Catholic High School, head football coach David Simoneaux announced that he will be leaving his position, according to Principal Lisa Harvey. Principal Harvey thanked Simoneaux for two outstanding seasons, leading the Bears to a State Championship title in 2021 and...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine, White Castle await first La. 1 Classic basketball tournament
Coaches along the Westbank clamored for years to create a tournament in the same vein as the Baton Rouge Holiday Classic, and this year it finally will come to fruition. Seven teams will compete Thursday through Saturday in the first La. 1 Classic, which will be at Port Allen High School.
LSU Reveille
Truck of recyclables contaminated after LSU versus Alabama game day, Facility Services offers solutions
A truck of recyclables was contaminated with trash during the LSU versus Alabama game on Nov. 5 at the National GameDay Recycling Challenge due to a miscommunication, according to campus sustainability. The GameDay Recycling Challenge is a nationwide competition between colleges and universities aimed toward recycling and reducing the waste...
Basketball roundup: Labaron Philon sets Baker scoring record; Parker girls are 6-1
Junior Labaron Philon, who won the Class 7A Player of the Year award last season, went into Saturday’s home game against defending 7A champion Enterprise needing 8 points to become Baker’s all-time leading scorer. It took him a little while, but the record fell in the second quarter as the Hornets won 73-62 to improve to 8-3 on the season.
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree
Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
WAFB.com
Expansion coming to Baton Rouge Metro Airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A more than $113 million investment by Burrell Aviation into the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and its surrounding communities is projected to create hundreds of permanent jobs. “Over the next two to four years, we are expecting over 1500 jobs,” said founder Daniel Burrell.
theadvocate.com
Firm plans 53-acre development at Baton Rouge Metro Airport, could total $183 million
A Colorado-based firm has started work on a 53-acre development at Baton Rouge Metro Airport that could represent an investment of up to $183 million and make the airport a hub for air cargo and aviation-related activities. Burrell Aviation signed a long-term lease for the land in the airport’s Aviation...
WDSU
Peter Panepinto secures another term as Hammond mayor
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents have re-elected incumbent Peter Panepinto for another term as mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Panepinto defeated Tracy Washington Wells in a runoff Saturday. Panepinto secured 61 percent of the vote over Wells. Panepinto was first elected to the position in January 2015. He...
brproud.com
Newcomer upsets 3-term incumbent in Public Service Commission race
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Devante Lewis has won the Public Service Commission District 3 seat. Lewis beat Lambert Boissiere who has been on the commission for 17 years. The Public Service Commission is a five-person commission that regulates the prices, reliability, and safety of public services. Lewis won...
brproud.com
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
brproud.com
Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
wbrz.com
DOTD gives update on highly anticipated new Mississippi River Bridge project; residents growing impatient
BATON ROUGE- Legislators heard progress on the new Mississippi River Bridge project to hopefully alleviate bad traffic in the Capital Region. As of now, everything is on schedule with the project, but that means residents will have to wait until 2024 until any construction can be done. The final location...
theadvocate.com
Once-a-week garbage collection in Baton Rouge at a higher cost? Council members question plan
Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan. Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year...
