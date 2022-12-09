Read full article on original website
Italy's Berlusconi promises prostitutes for his Monza soccer team
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring them a bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat a top Serie A rival, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
NBC Philadelphia
Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0
Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup. Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.
World Cup Twitter Reacts to Argentina Advancing to Final
Messi and Co. are off to the Finals. The Albicelestes defeated Luka Modric and Croatia 3-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Argentina took the early lead and closed out the first half 2-0. It all started with Lionel Messi, who...
Argentina vs. Croatia: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Argentina was ready for the moment on Tuesday, defeating Croatia 3-0 in the World Cup Semifinals. Lionel Messi (one goal, one assist) and Julián Álvarez (two goals) led the...
Argentina and Lionel Messi's History in the World Cup Final
Argentina last won the World Cup on June 29, 1986. One year later, almost to the day, Lionel Messi was born. So, not only has La Albiceleste not won during Messi's tenure with the team, they haven't won during the Argentine star's lifetime. That all could change Sunday when Argentina...
Lionel Messi to Tie Record for Most Career World Cup Matches in 2022 Semifinal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi is two wins away from his first World Cup title, but he is already set to make history in the semifinals. The 35-year-old will appear in his...
