Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO