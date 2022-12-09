ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

99.9 The Point

Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley

During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
GREELEY, CO
KXRM

Women who ‘moved mountains’ throughout Rocky history

(COLORADO) — For International Mountain Day on Sunday, Dec. 11, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is highlighting women who moved mountains throughout history. The Rocky Mountains have notable women woven throughout the history of the park and surrounding communities. Frontier women worked hard to establish their own property rights over homesteads and became successful inn […]
ESTES PARK, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Residents demand changes at Centennial Airport

Paul Cucci has lived in the Sundance Hills neighborhood of Greenwood Village for 32 years, and for most of that time, living near the Centennial Airport was OK. However, things changed over a year ago, Cucci said, describing the volume of planes and flight patterns as incessant. “I can rarely...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

Fort Lupton Parade of Lights

Fort Lupton celebrated its parade of lights on Denver Avenue, lighting up the street with colorful lights and costumed characters handing out candy to the kids. The parade culminated in a tree lighting ceremony with Santa in the Bank of Colorado parking lot on December 11.
FORT LUPTON, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States

“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

RTD permanently ends C and F light rail

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
DENVER, CO
ralphiereport.com

Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado

Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
DENVER, CO

