Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in MexicoHeather WillardAurora, CO
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley
During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
denverite.com
United Airlines’ ‘historic’ aircraft purchase could mean thousands of new jobs in Denver
More than 1,800 new jobs could come to Denver in 2023 as United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will increase hiring following what it calls a historic purchase of between 100 to 200 new widebody planes. The purchase is the largest order of such planes by a U.S. airline in...
Denver aviation startup picks engine supplier for supersonic plane
Aviation startup Boom Aerospace, based in the Denver area, finally has a supplier lined up to make engines for its supersonic plane.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Women who ‘moved mountains’ throughout Rocky history
(COLORADO) — For International Mountain Day on Sunday, Dec. 11, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is highlighting women who moved mountains throughout history. The Rocky Mountains have notable women woven throughout the history of the park and surrounding communities. Frontier women worked hard to establish their own property rights over homesteads and became successful inn […]
highlandsranchherald.net
Residents demand changes at Centennial Airport
Paul Cucci has lived in the Sundance Hills neighborhood of Greenwood Village for 32 years, and for most of that time, living near the Centennial Airport was OK. However, things changed over a year ago, Cucci said, describing the volume of planes and flight patterns as incessant. “I can rarely...
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.
Denver boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident
The family of 8-year-old Stefan Keryan is asking for help to get him back to Colorado as soon as possible after he suffered a horseback riding accident in Belize.
Man shoots bowler who bumped into him, receives 23 years
A 29-year-old was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in a 2018 shooting at a bowling alley that seriously injured one person.
FBI, Mexico police arrest man suspected of Aurora quadruple homicide
A man Aurora police believe to have killed four people Oct. 30 was arrested in north central Mexico Saturday following a manhunt which crossed national borders, according to a news release. Authorities caught up with Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, who was considered armed and dangerous, in Aguascalientes. The team searching...
AdWeek
CBS Denver Picks Michael Spencer to Anchor After Jim Bennemann’s Retirement
Michael Spencer has been named anchor of the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscast on CBS Colorado (KCNC). Spencer will anchor alongside Karen Leigh, and will succeed Jim Benemann when he retires from the Denver CBS owned station at the end of March 2023. “As our main sports anchor, Michael...
commercecitysentinel.com
Fort Lupton Parade of Lights
Fort Lupton celebrated its parade of lights on Denver Avenue, lighting up the street with colorful lights and costumed characters handing out candy to the kids. The parade culminated in a tree lighting ceremony with Santa in the Bank of Colorado parking lot on December 11.
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
RTD permanently ends C and F light rail
LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
Colorado City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. found the top cities Americans are flocking to over the last five years.
ralphiereport.com
Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado
Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
'Almost all major roads closed': Blizzard rocks eastern Colorado
Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado are either closed, or in the process of being closed, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:. I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line...
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
Denver announces donation site as more migrants arrive
The City and County of Denver is asking the community for help in dealing with an influx of migrants from Central and South America.
