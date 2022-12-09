ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

“The Film Is a Lot More Relevant Than We Thought When We Started”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Makers of ‘Argentina 1985′

By Julian Sancton
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Argentinian director Santiago Mitre and actor and producer Ricardo Darín recently sat down for a THR Presents conversation, powered by Vision Media, to discuss their film Argentina 1985 , the titular country’s submission for the best international feature Oscar.

The Amazon original film revisits the historic 1985 trial of the military junta that ruled the country with an iron grip from 1976 to 1983, ruthlessly quashing dissent and disappearing more than 10,000 people, by some estimates. Darin stars as Julio Strassera, the world-weary chief prosecutor tasked with building a case against the generals after they relinquished power following the election of President Raúl Alfonsín. Reminded of the fragility of the restored democracy by constant death threats against him and his family, Strassera deemed it essential to involve Argentinian youth in the effort to turn the page on the dictatorship and assembled a team of relatively inexperienced but idealistic young lawyers to take on the former government.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Born in 1980, Mitre was too young to remember the trial, but growing up in a world shaped by its legacy, the director — like many others in his generation —developed a profound respect for the men and women who prosecuted the junta. “I had a lot of admiration for the trial of ‘85, because of the context this was done [in] and the way it was done and the courage that it took to the people to make it happen,” he says. At the time, “the military were still very powerful, very threatening. And society was kind of afraid … The idea of a new dictatorship coming back was not something very difficult to imagine.”

Darín, perhaps best known to international audiences for 2009’s The Secret in Their Eyes, was in his 20s when the trial took place and remembers the volatility of the period. “When they announced that they were going to bring this trial to fruition, there was a lot of skepticism in the air,” he says via a translator.

The actor, who previously collaborated with Mitre in 2017’s The Summit , was transported back to that era when reading the writer-director’s screenplay. “When I saw Santiago’s script,” he says, “I was one hundred percent convinced that I wanted to be part of this.”

Among the biggest challenges in making the film was recreating the 1980s while shooting in 2020s Buenos Aires. “It was a lot more difficult than what I expected,” says Mitre. “The ’80s seem to be right here, but they are far away. It’s as difficult to build the ’80s [as it is to build] the ’20s.”

The filmmakers were greatly aided in that time-traveling effort when they were allowed to film in the actual courtroom where the trial took place, a narrow, church-like chamber with dark wooden walls that would be instantly recognizable to the millions of Argentinians who followed the proceedings live on television.

The film builds to a Spielbergian climax as Darín’s Strassera reads the final indictment — verbatim — from behind a desk, just feet from the men he was condemning. The scene was modeled closely after reality. “It was an obstacle because I was not able to move or walk around or point or do this usual display that prosecutors usually do,” says Darín. “But … it forced me and pushed me to use my voice as a tool with all the different nuances and tones. And this is something that can be seen in that scene.” The tears seen in the eyes of the extras brought in to fill the courtroom seats were not faked.

Given the importance of the trial in Argentinian history, Mitre found it odd that it the story behind it hadn’t yet been turned into a film. “I’m surprised that it was not shot before, but I’m happy that we finally could do it,” he says. “I think that the film is a lot more relevant than we thought when we when I started … because you can see that everywhere in the world societies are so divided, and not-so-democratic speech is growing everywhere. The film is dealing with the subject of the consolidation of democracy and the power of justice to heal wounds and to build a better democracy.”

This edition of THR Presents is sponsored by Amazon.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Admits He “Got Lost” While Filming ‘Emancipation’ in Emotional ‘Red Table Talk’ Sit-Down

At the end of a trying year, Will Smith is weighing in on the challenging process of making his new film Emancipation. Smith joined his children Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith as part of a takeover for Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk on Wednesday to discuss the “grueling and transformative” shoot for director Antoine Fuqua’s slavery-focused drama. Emancipation, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, marks Smith’s first release since he slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on March 27. More from The Hollywood ReporterJordan E. Cooper on Saving Broadway's 'Ain't No Mo,'' His "Love...
The Hollywood Reporter

Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production

The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film.  Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of Broadway Show ‘Ain’t No Mo‘

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance of new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo‘ this week, in an effort to help the show stave off its closing notice. The play, written by Jordan E. Cooper and produced by Lee Daniels, is made of a series of sketches that address the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” While well-reviewed, the production announced late last week that it would end its run on Dec. 18, about two weeks after its official opening, due to low ticket...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Responds to Being Booed During Dave Chappelle’s Show in San Francisco: “A First for Me in Real Life”

Elon Musk did not get a hero’s welcome when he joined Dave Chappelle on a San Francisco arena stage on Sunday night. “Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said in response to the crowd’s reception of the billionaire businessman and controversial Twitter owner after he asked the audience to “make some noise for the richest man in the world.” After the introduction, Musk walked across the Chase Center stage with his arms raised in the air, seemingly expecting a tidal wave of positive attention.More from The Hollywood ReporterElton John Leaves Twitter, Says Policy Change Will "Allow Misinformation to Flourish Unchecked"Kathy Griffin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña on First Diving Into ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: “How Am I Going to Do This?”

After a whirlwind international press tour, the cast and creatives behind Avatar: The Way of Water finally brought the highly anticipated sequel to Los Angeles on Monday night — though without the team’s fearless leader. Writer-director James Cameron had to miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19, but that did not stop Disney from going all out, transforming Hollywood Boulevard into a real-life Pandora with waterfalls and a recreation of the world’s glowing forest. The L.A. celebration also followed a cascade of positive reception from the London world premiere last week and those who have seen it since, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Recalls Filming Woody Allen Projects and How She Resisted Bombshell Label: “I Suddenly Found Myself Cornered”

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful actors of her generation and she’s just revealed a surprising new career goal. “My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot,” says the two-time Oscar nominee. “Like a little [bungalow]. That’s what I want.” Johansson disclosed the dream during a career-focused conversation with Bruce Bozzi that dropped Monday on his new podcast, Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi. The two have a long history together as Bozzi is married to Johansson’s power agent, CAA partner, managing director and co-chairman Bryan Lourd. During the chat, Johansson detailed her rise through Hollywood’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rebel Wilson’s First Dramatic Role Delivered First Kiss With a Woman Months Before Coming Out

So much of Rebel Wilson’s life is brand-new. The comedy superstar has ventured into new territory by toplining her first dramatic feature, The Almond and the Seahorse, opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and Celyn Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the script (with Kaite O’Reilly) and co-directed the film (with Tom Stern). Based on O’Reilly’s play of the same name, it casts Wilson as an archaeologist navigating life with her husband (Jones) as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. She finds comfort and more in a surprise relationship with a woman (Gainsbourg) who is dealing with the same challenges with...
The Hollywood Reporter

Darren Aronofsky on Fat Suit Criticisms Around ‘The Whale’: It “Makes No Sense to Me”

Criticisms of The Whale‘s representation of bigger-bodied people through its themes and the use of a fat suit for star Brendan Fraser caught director Darren Aronofsky off-guard. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the director responded to critical backlash about how the film represents and explores the story of Charlie, a middle-aged man who after the death of his boyfriend, experiences significant weight gain over several years until his estranged daughter show’s up on his doorstep and he attempts to repair their relationship.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Panther 2' Leads Otherwise Dismal Weekend, Leaps Past $400M DomesticallyGuest...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the film nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were announced on Wednesday. The film starring Michelle Yeoh earned 14 nominations, including best picture, best comedy, best actress for Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan and best supporting actress nominations for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were nominated in the best director and best original screenplay categories as well. More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as Dust Settles From 'Avatar' Premiere, Flurry of Winner and Nomination Announcements'World War III' Director Houman Seyyedi...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emancipation’ Producer Apologizes for Bringing Photo of Man Who Escaped Slavery and Inspired Film to Premiere

  Joey McFarland has apologized after sparking controversy for walking the red carpet at the Emancipation premiere with the original photo of an enslaved man known as Peter that inspired the film. More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale' and More'Emancipation' Producer Criticized After Walking Red Carpet With Photograph That Inspired FilmWill Smith's 'Emancipation': What the Critics Are Saying “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” the Oscar-nominated producer said in an Instagram post Sunday. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Teases New Film’s Violence as “In Your Face and Hardcore”

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has every intention of maintaining the same level of carnage that fans have come to expect from the first two films in the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise. Levy gave an update to Collider about the process of working with Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on the third Deadpool film, which will finally bring the foul-mouthed superhero into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe fold and is set for release on Nov. 8, 2024. Levy is new to the franchise and follows Tim Miller, who directed the wildly successful 2016 original, and David Leitch, the helmer behind...
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Andrews Says Starring in New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie “Probably Not Going to Be Possible”

Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in the third Princess Diaries. In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed whether she would appear in this installment in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. More from The Hollywood ReporterImax China Hires CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as CEOSingapore ATF: TVING and Wavve CEOs Talk Regional Expansion Plans, Streaming Challenges in KoreaRebel Wilson's First Dramatic Role...
TheWrap

‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’

TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Boards ‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie From Legendary

Netflix has nabbed the live-action film adaptation of the manga sensation My Hero Academia from Legendary Entertainment, best known for its MonsterVerse tentpoles. Joby Harold is penning the screenplay for the live-action feature, which will be director and executive producer Shinsuke Sato’s English-language debut and will see the popular manga property jump to the live-action movie realm. Harold’s credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi and Army of the Dead.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeghan Markle "Fed to the Wolves" in Trailer for Second Half of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Doc SeriesNetflix Greenlights Korean Drama 'Doona!' From 'Crash Landing on You' Director'Heartstopper,' 'Sesame Street' and...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy