Man facing 25 years for knifepoint robbery, groping aboard Queens subway train

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Friday the indictment of a man who allegedly robbed and groped a woman at knifepoint aboard a Queens subway train last month.

According to officials, at approximately 8:45 a.m. on November 11, Abel Pita Aviles approached the 24-year-old victim inside a subway car on an M train as it approached the 36th Street station in Dutch Kills.

Aviles, 36, allegedly demanded money and the victim’s phone while pointing a knife at her. The victim handed over her phone and cash to Aviles.

He then allegedly pinned the victim to the subway seat and forcibly groped her before fleeing the location.

Aviles was charged with robbery, sexual abuse, forcible touching, and criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected back in court on January 17, 2023.

"This shameful attack inside our subway system will not go unanswered," District Attorney Katz said. "Every New Yorker should expect to be able to travel safely using public transportation. The defendant has been indicted on serious charges and is in custody."

If convicted, Aviles faces up to twenty-five years in prison.