DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested.
DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
Officials said Hagerty was shot during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
The shooter ran away from the scene, according to police.
DeKalb police told Channel 2 Action News 23-year-old Kendell Torrence was arrested and charged with murder.
Police have not said if there will be additional arrests in the case.
