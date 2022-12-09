Even before the pandemic, Ian Sells says he and his wife were snapping at each other over the smallest things. They’d usually apologize and talk about their issues afterward, but the couple still felt like they were walking on eggshells in the relationship. It wasn’t surprising that stress and burnout bled into their relationship: Ian worked full-time and his wife runs a side business on top of caring for their children, 3 and 5. The unusual demands of 2020 worsened the problems.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO