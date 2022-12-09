Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How to Handle Holiday Stress
A recently released survey showed that 31 percent of adults expect to feel more stressed during these holidays compared to last year. Prioritizing taking care of ourselves and managing holiday stress in healthy ways through the holidays is important. Social obligations can quickly become overwhelming. Be aware of your limitations...
Essence
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
newsnet5
The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
PC Magazine
Practice Self Care With a $70 Lifetime Subscription to Mindfulness.com
With looming shopping deadlines and holiday planning, we could all use a little zen in our lives. Mindfulness.com gives you access to some of the best meditation instruction, and the time has never been better to try it. Let that seasonal stress melt away with a lifetime subscription to the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan, on sale now for $69.99.
Your dog uses its tongue to show stress, here's what to look out for
This lesson will teach you the meaning behind a nose lick or tongue flick
How you react to stressful situations explains a lot about your personality and circumstances
We all experience fight, flight, freeze, and fawn, but for those with trauma history, these responses to stress can become harmful.
How to deal with all your stress right now, according to experts
Fortunately, there are some ways to mitigate stress right now, and we spoke with wellness and organization experts about ways to keep it all together even when you’d like to run away from it all.
WUKY
Three bite rule, moderation and mindfulness: UK dieticians share tips to help you navigate the minefield of holiday eating and drinking.
For many of us the holidays can quickly go from Seasons Greetings to Seasons Eatings! But never you fear, UK Health and Wellness registered dieticians Dr. Karen Bryla McNees and Vanessa Oliver have strategies to help you survive the holidays without busting your buttons, or becoming too much of the life of the party.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
7 Tips for Managing Holiday Stress and S.A.D.
This is the year for you to relax a little more and enjoy all of the varied joys that can be had during the holiday season. The points of importance:...
icytales.com
What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts
Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
How To Support Someone Struggling With Burnout
Even before the pandemic, Ian Sells says he and his wife were snapping at each other over the smallest things. They’d usually apologize and talk about their issues afterward, but the couple still felt like they were walking on eggshells in the relationship. It wasn’t surprising that stress and burnout bled into their relationship: Ian worked full-time and his wife runs a side business on top of caring for their children, 3 and 5. The unusual demands of 2020 worsened the problems.
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Secret Ingredients for Happiness?
Happiness is not just an outcome of success but it's actually a factor to create success. Happiness has been researched extensively and we can influence our own level of happiness. Factors that increase happiness include choosing to be generous and kind, practicing gratitude, cultivating strengths, and meditation. Millions of people...
Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more
NPR's advice podcast shares the most popular episodes of the year, which includes tips on how to avoid thinking traps and protect North American birds during migration.
psychologytoday.com
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
psychologytoday.com
How to Handle the Uncertainty That Comes With Relationships
Everything except this very moment is uncertain. It can be difficult to feel the anxiety that comes with acknowledging the uncertainty in your relationship. You’re wasting a lot of head space and energy trying to know what the future holds. Everything except this very moment is uncertain. When you...
ScienceBlog.com
Playlist as therapist: Balancing emotions through music
Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...
