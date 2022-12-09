ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Handle Holiday Stress

A recently released survey showed that 31 percent of adults expect to feel more stressed during these holidays compared to last year. Prioritizing taking care of ourselves and managing holiday stress in healthy ways through the holidays is important. Social obligations can quickly become overwhelming. Be aware of your limitations...
Essence

Coping During The Holidays

Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
newsnet5

The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
PC Magazine

Practice Self Care With a $70 Lifetime Subscription to Mindfulness.com

With looming shopping deadlines and holiday planning, we could all use a little zen in our lives. Mindfulness.com gives you access to some of the best meditation instruction, and the time has never been better to try it. Let that seasonal stress melt away with a lifetime subscription to the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan, on sale now for $69.99.
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
icytales.com

What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts

Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
Fatherly

How To Support Someone Struggling With Burnout

Even before the pandemic, Ian Sells says he and his wife were snapping at each other over the smallest things. They’d usually apologize and talk about their issues afterward, but the couple still felt like they were walking on eggshells in the relationship. It wasn’t surprising that stress and burnout bled into their relationship: Ian worked full-time and his wife runs a side business on top of caring for their children, 3 and 5. The unusual demands of 2020 worsened the problems.
SAN DIEGO, CA
psychologytoday.com

What Are the Secret Ingredients for Happiness?

Happiness is not just an outcome of success but it's actually a factor to create success. Happiness has been researched extensively and we can influence our own level of happiness. Factors that increase happiness include choosing to be generous and kind, practicing gratitude, cultivating strengths, and meditation. Millions of people...
psychologytoday.com

Working Through Grief During the Holidays

Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
psychologytoday.com

How to Handle the Uncertainty That Comes With Relationships

Everything except this very moment is uncertain. It can be difficult to feel the anxiety that comes with acknowledging the uncertainty in your relationship. You’re wasting a lot of head space and energy trying to know what the future holds. Everything except this very moment is uncertain. When you...
ScienceBlog.com

Playlist as therapist: Balancing emotions through music

Music has the potential to change emotional states and can distract listeners from negative thoughts and pain. It has also been proven to help improve memory, performance, and mood. At the upcoming meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology...

Comments / 0

Community Policy