ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
MISSOURI STATE
WVNews

Peterson-Central hosts School Improvement Council meeting

Peterson Central Elementary School held its annual Local School Improvement Council meeting for the board of education on Monday. Principal Katie Woofter began by sharing the results of a recent school survey.
WVNews

New doors finally arrive at high school

After waiting roughly one year for doors at Lewis County High School, Facilities Supervisor Melissa Mace reported to the Board of Education they had finally been delivered and installed. The gym, band room and one back hall had doors replaced. Mace said the long wait was due to supply issues.
WVNews

Roanoke Elementary School holds first post COVID concert

Two first happened at Roanoke Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 9- the first concert post COVID-19, and the first concert for elementary school music teacher Noel Hardman. Hardman teaches music at RES and Leading Creek Elementary School. She replaced Whitney Ballard following her retirement. Children sang classic Christmas songs and...
ROANOKE, WV
WVNews

Longtime staffer named to lead Scripps National Spelling Bee

When Corrie Loeffler was in elementary school, she scribbled in a scrapbook her very unusual dream job: director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. That dream came true Wednesday for the 40-year-old Loeffler, a former speller and longtime bee staffer who was announced as the competition's third executive director in the past two years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy