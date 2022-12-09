Read full article on original website
Upworthy
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
WVNews
Peterson-Central hosts School Improvement Council meeting
Peterson Central Elementary School held its annual Local School Improvement Council meeting for the board of education on Monday. Principal Katie Woofter began by sharing the results of a recent school survey.
WVNews
New doors finally arrive at high school
After waiting roughly one year for doors at Lewis County High School, Facilities Supervisor Melissa Mace reported to the Board of Education they had finally been delivered and installed. The gym, band room and one back hall had doors replaced. Mace said the long wait was due to supply issues.
WVNews
Roanoke Elementary School holds first post COVID concert
Two first happened at Roanoke Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 9- the first concert post COVID-19, and the first concert for elementary school music teacher Noel Hardman. Hardman teaches music at RES and Leading Creek Elementary School. She replaced Whitney Ballard following her retirement. Children sang classic Christmas songs and...
Granite school district votes to close down three schools
Granite School District Spokesperson Ben Horsley said the student population is diminishing, the district losing around 8,000 students in the last decade and 1,200 in the past year alone.
KCRA.com
VIDEO: College students help walk elementary students to school due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rain or shine, UVA student volunteers are stepping out in place of teachers a few days a week. For some, it's the highlight of their semester. They get to know the kids they walk with weekly. This volunteer opportunity through Madison House helps get them more...
WVNews
Longtime staffer named to lead Scripps National Spelling Bee
When Corrie Loeffler was in elementary school, she scribbled in a scrapbook her very unusual dream job: director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. That dream came true Wednesday for the 40-year-old Loeffler, a former speller and longtime bee staffer who was announced as the competition's third executive director in the past two years.
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
