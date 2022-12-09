Read full article on original website
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing
Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
Rivian's putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant
Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.
1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker
Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.
electrek.co
GM’s Ultium battery plant votes overwhelmingly to unionize with UAW
GM’s first Ultium battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio has voted to join the United Auto Workers, with 98% of workers voting in favor of union representation. Ultium is GM’s battery joint venture with LG Energy. GM will establish at least four factories in the US to build the batteries for their upcoming EVs. Just today, GM announced an additional $275 million investment in the second plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
gmauthority.com
Michigan Approves Lear Plant Construction To Provide GM With Battery Disconnect Units
Lear Corporation is set to construct a new facility in Independence Township, Michigan. The new facility will supply GM with battery disconnect units for use in future GM EVs. Late this past October, Lear Corporation announced that had been selected as the exclusive supplier of battery disconnect units for new GM Ultium-based full-size SUVs and trucks through the 2030 calendar year. The selection expands on Lear’s existing business with GM, and represents the largest single electrification platform win for the company’s E-Systems division. Lear currently makes the majority of its annual revenue by supplying seats.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
US News and World Report
Hyundai, SK to Build New Battery Plant in Georgia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants. Hyundai Motor Group and SK On, the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation, recently signed a memorandum...
gmauthority.com
GM, UAW Come To Agreement At Bowling Green Plant, Strike Averted
The C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06 have garnered attention and praise across the world for their healthy combination of relative-affordability, performance, and curb appeal. However, it’s important to recognize that the C8 wouldn’t exist if not for the workers at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. Previously, there was a dispute between GM and United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2164 that threatened to close the plant, but now, an agreement has been found.
gmauthority.com
U.S. Department Of Energy Finalizes $2.5B GM Ultium Cells Loan
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells LLC – a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution. This loan, made possible by the DOE’s Loan Programs Office, will help finance the creation of three previously-announced Ultium Cells plants.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
electrek.co
Ultium Cells $275M investment will boost battery cell output for GM EVs by 40%
Ultium Cells will invest $275 million in its Spring Hill, Tennessee, battery plant to expand EV battery cell output by 40%. The new expansion will help fuel GM’s aggressive EV strategy as it ramps production. Ultium Cells was formed through a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solutions....
GM's billion-dollar BrightDrop electric van enters production and DHL fleet
GM's BrightDrop electric van division has started large-scale vehicle production in Canada and aims to generation one billion in revenue in 2023.
GM's building its own kind of Tesla Supercharger network — and it's using car dealers as its secret weapon
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
gmauthority.com
GM Banking On Production Redundancy To Mitigate Supply Shortages
Like the rest of the automotive industry, GM has had to contend with widespread supply chain disruptions and shortages, often resulting in production issues, delays, and feature constraints. Now, however, as GM moves to transition to all-electric vehicles, the automaker is aiming to mitigate potential future supply shortages via added production redundancy.
UAW wins key vote to represent Ohio electric car battery factory
Workers at the Ultium Cells plant, co-owned by General Motors and Korean giant LG, voted overwhelmingly this week to join the United Auto Workers union. It's a huge win for the UAW that has major significance for the auto industry.
