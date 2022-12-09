Lear Corporation is set to construct a new facility in Independence Township, Michigan. The new facility will supply GM with battery disconnect units for use in future GM EVs. Late this past October, Lear Corporation announced that had been selected as the exclusive supplier of battery disconnect units for new GM Ultium-based full-size SUVs and trucks through the 2030 calendar year. The selection expands on Lear’s existing business with GM, and represents the largest single electrification platform win for the company’s E-Systems division. Lear currently makes the majority of its annual revenue by supplying seats.

