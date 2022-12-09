ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing

Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
BELVIDERE, IL
electrek.co

GM’s Ultium battery plant votes overwhelmingly to unionize with UAW

GM’s first Ultium battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio has voted to join the United Auto Workers, with 98% of workers voting in favor of union representation. Ultium is GM’s battery joint venture with LG Energy. GM will establish at least four factories in the US to build the batteries for their upcoming EVs. Just today, GM announced an additional $275 million investment in the second plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
gmauthority.com

Michigan Approves Lear Plant Construction To Provide GM With Battery Disconnect Units

Lear Corporation is set to construct a new facility in Independence Township, Michigan. The new facility will supply GM with battery disconnect units for use in future GM EVs. Late this past October, Lear Corporation announced that had been selected as the exclusive supplier of battery disconnect units for new GM Ultium-based full-size SUVs and trucks through the 2030 calendar year. The selection expands on Lear’s existing business with GM, and represents the largest single electrification platform win for the company’s E-Systems division. Lear currently makes the majority of its annual revenue by supplying seats.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
US News and World Report

Hyundai, SK to Build New Battery Plant in Georgia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants. Hyundai Motor Group and SK On, the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation, recently signed a memorandum...
GEORGIA STATE
gmauthority.com

GM, UAW Come To Agreement At Bowling Green Plant, Strike Averted

The C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06 have garnered attention and praise across the world for their healthy combination of relative-affordability, performance, and curb appeal. However, it’s important to recognize that the C8 wouldn’t exist if not for the workers at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. Previously, there was a dispute between GM and United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2164 that threatened to close the plant, but now, an agreement has been found.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
gmauthority.com

U.S. Department Of Energy Finalizes $2.5B GM Ultium Cells Loan

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells LLC – a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution. This loan, made possible by the DOE’s Loan Programs Office, will help finance the creation of three previously-announced Ultium Cells plants.
Axios

Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again

Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
TENNESSEE STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Banking On Production Redundancy To Mitigate Supply Shortages

Like the rest of the automotive industry, GM has had to contend with widespread supply chain disruptions and shortages, often resulting in production issues, delays, and feature constraints. Now, however, as GM moves to transition to all-electric vehicles, the automaker is aiming to mitigate potential future supply shortages via added production redundancy.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy