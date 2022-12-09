Read full article on original website
Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
Céline Dion has revealed that she is living with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome (SPS) in an emotional video posted to her Instagram account on 8 December. “I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the 54-year-old singer said. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges … We now know [SPS] is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Céline Dion said she was diagnosed with rare condition affecting her voice and ability to walk
Singer Céline Dion announced Thursday she had to postpone her tour due to being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare disease with no cure.
Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
What is Stiff Person Syndrome? What to Know After Celine Dion Diagnosis
Celine Dion revealed to fans Thursday that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as "stiff person syndrome." But what is it exactly?. According to Yale Medicine, stiff person syndrome is an autoimmune neurological disorder that can cause muscles in the torso and limbs to "alternate between rigidity and spasms." In other words, the "muscles can sometimes rebel against us."
Celine Dion: Will She Be Able to Sing Again After Devastating Health Diagnosis?
Celine Dion revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition which affects her movement. Will she be able to sing again?
Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable disease; cancels, postpones shows
In an emotional message from Celine Dion, the incomparable singer shared her diagnosis of a rare and incurable disease that impacts her ability to walk and even sing.
Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke
Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
Celine Dion Says She Has a Rare Neurological Illness Called Stiff-Person Syndrome
Celine Dion says she has a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, and it has forced her to delay several dates on her world tour. In a tearful Instagram video, the singer revealed that the incurable condition has caused painful spasms and impacted her ability to walk and sing. “As...
Céline Dion Just Revealed She's Been Diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome
Céline Dion is getting candid about her health and her secret battle with the rare neurological disease called Stiff-Persons Syndrome. In a heartbreaking Instagram video on Thursday, the singer revealed that she's been diagnosed with the incurable disorder that causes debilitating muscle spasms that lock the body into rigid positions. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said in her video. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."
An electric body suit helps people with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, walk
A life-altering high-tech body suit helped a woman with multiple sclerosis walk with ease. Earlier this year, a YouTube video released by Ottobock Professionals — a German company that develops medical technology products and treatment concepts for people with limited mobility in the fields of prosthetics, orthotics, and human mobility — revealed the wonders of the Exopulse Mollii suit worn by Louisa, who was suffering from multiple sclerosis-related spasticities.
