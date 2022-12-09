ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder

Céline Dion has revealed that she is living with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome (SPS) in an emotional video posted to her Instagram account on 8 December. “I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the 54-year-old singer said. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges … We now know [SPS] is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”
News Breaking LIVE

Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis

Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
NBC Chicago

What is Stiff Person Syndrome? What to Know After Celine Dion Diagnosis

Celine Dion revealed to fans Thursday that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as "stiff person syndrome." But what is it exactly?. According to Yale Medicine, stiff person syndrome is an autoimmune neurological disorder that can cause muscles in the torso and limbs to "alternate between rigidity and spasms." In other words, the "muscles can sometimes rebel against us."
TheDailyBeast

Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke

Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
In Style

Céline Dion Just Revealed She's Been Diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome

Céline Dion is getting candid about her health and her secret battle with the rare neurological disease called Stiff-Persons Syndrome. In a heartbreaking Instagram video on Thursday, the singer revealed that she's been diagnosed with the incurable disorder that causes debilitating muscle spasms that lock the body into rigid positions. "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said in her video. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."
